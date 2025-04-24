



By Debbie Yates The IWTTA Winter League 2024/2025 has been completed after six months of competitive play in three divisions. The Finals Night will be held on Wednesday (April 30), which will be the highlight of the season, with many titles that have to be decided. During the summer there is a popular handicapped summer competition, plus the Mountbatten Charity Tournament that is held in June, which attracts top players from the highest mainland to participate. Anyone interested in Games must contact [email protected] for more information and contact details for the clubs. Division one Ryde dominated the first division again this year, and the competition champions are Ryde C that were unbeaten and 16 points finished above the second place Ryde Rankers. Ryde A was another 15 points behind in third place. The best placed non-cast team was Havenstreet A, which finished only 4 points behind Ryde A in the fourth. Both Newport Vics teams had a difficult season, with VICs a finish at the bottom of the table and VICS B only 2 points above them. At the top of the average of the players, Ryde is as Scott Lawson, with more than 90 percent profit average, while Steve Mills van Ryde has more than 89 percent, Ryde CS Paul Rainford is at 88 and Ryde BS Alex Rorke has 87. Division two Ryde Feestgoers see ready for the challenge of division one, ending top and 19 points for the nearest rivals, Havenstreet B, who enjoyed an excellent season. Ryde -Detonators were only 3 points in the back in third place, with the rapidly improved youngsters of Ryde Rijzende Stars that end the season on the same number of points in the fourth. Newport Vics Two teams in this division had contrasting fortunes, in which the C team finished in fifth place, but newly promoted Vics D found the challenge of the Second Division a step too far and will be reduced to the third for next season. Shorwell Spinners, remains in the Second Division for next season. Ryde Quintets Julie Thorn has more than 95 percent profit average, Newport Vics' CS Dave Newnham 88, and Ryde Feestgoers Spike Hughes who is also 88. Division three The champions are Ryde retailers, who turned out to be unbeatable in the last part of the season and 19 points for the new team, Wroxall Warriors, ended. St Lawrence Lizards finished in a disappointing third place after a difficult season for them. Shorwell Saints and Ryde Rustics ended in the bottom two places, both slid one of last season. Newcomer, Wroxall Warriors Andrew Bailey has a profit average of more than 97 percent, Ryde -Retailers Paul Cates is the only player who has participated in each match and has 80, while teammate Joe Millward has 85. Post -navigation

