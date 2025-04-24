



Phoenix, the The score does not reflect it, but the Portland State Vikings gave all Idaho everything she wanted in a quarter-final round match at the Big Sky Conference Tennis Championship before she lost 4-0 in Phoenix Tennis Center. The Vikings took four singles matches to three sets, but three of them remained unfinished when the vandals reached decisive four points. At one point, halfway through singles, the Vikings led in two games, were even in two and followed in two. Idaho (15-5) continues to a large Sky Tennis Semi-Final morning against Sacramento State (19-3). The Vikings season ends at 5-11 in general. Idaho defeated the Vikings in doubles and won number one and number three by matching 6-2 scores. The number two double match did not end with first -year students Nene uemura And Ayra Salim Only 4-3 behind. That gave the vandals their first point. Idaho then had two set of victories on number three and number-five singles. Annabel Davis van Idaho finally won a very competitive competition with the first -year student of Vikings Hana Abdelhamid 6-2, 2-6, 6-3. That caused the fourth point and a team victory for the Vandals, which made the other matches unfinished. Also very competitive was the only senior of the Vikings Nika Beukers At number one singles. Beukers lost the opening set, 6-2, to Idaho's Diana Khaydarshina, but roared back to set of set number two, 6-0. The last set did not go off. First -year Kasumi hirayama at number four and second -year Scarlett Perkins At number six, their games also brought to a third set before they went unfinished. After a year away, the Vikings were able to return to the Big Sky championship under first-year head coach Josiah Peterson. The top six teams in the Big Sky are eligible for the tournament every season. This was the fourth trip from PSU to the tournament in the past five seasons and seventh general. The Vikings contain one senior, a second -year student and four first -year students this season. Big Sky Tennis Championship Quarterfinals

#3 Idaho (15-5, 6-2) versus #6 Portland State (5-11, 3-5) Singles #1 Diana Khaydarshina, onion vs. Nika Beukers PSU, unfinished 6-2, 0-6, 5-2

#2 Annabel Davis, onion def. Hana Abdelhamid PSU, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3

#3 Hanna Koprowska, onion def. Nene uemura PSU, 6-1, 6-2

#4 Valentina performs, onion vs. Kasumi hirayama Psu, unfinished, 5-7, 6-2, 0-0

# 5 Naomi Schraeder, onion def. Ayra Salim PSU, 6-4, 6-2

#6 Chenyue Xu, onion vs. Scarlett Perkins Psu, unfinished, 3-6, 6-2, 1-1 Double # 1 Valentina Rodas / Naomi Schraeder, onion def. Nika Beukers / Kasumi hirayama PSU, 6-2

#2 Lena Beckx/Ida Johansson, UI vs. Nene uemura / Ayra Salim Psu, unfinished, ui leading 4-3

#3 Hanna Koprowska/Diana Khaydarshina, onion def. Hana Abdelhamid / Scarlett Perkins PSU, 6-2

