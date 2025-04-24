



Norfolk, va. – Old Dominion University Field Hockey -head coach Andrew Griffiths announced the return of Odu Sports Hall by Famer Mimi Smith on Thursday as an assistant coach. It is exciting to welcome Mimi back to ODU, it is a victory for us in different ways. Said Odu head coach Andrew Griffiths. First and foremost, Mimi is a high -quality person, she is friendly, attentive and an energetic, strong person. She is a fantastic role model for the young women in our program, she also brings a wealth of experience in her coaching role. Smith was named the Honda Award winner of 1999 as the best field hockey player in the nation and was the second Afro -American who won the prize. She helped the Lady Monarchs to the NCAA National title of 1998 in Leiden. The dual all-American was a third team selection in 1997 and a first team selection in 1998. Smith was appointed in 1997 as the NCAA All-Tournament Squad. As a first -year student, she was the CAA Rookie of the Year from 1995 and as a senior she was named CAA Defender of the Year. Smith belongs to Odu's top ten of all time with 50 career assists and earned a place in the American national team. Smith was admitted to the ODU Sports Hall of Fame on April 29, 2008. She is not only a decorated NCAA National Champion as a player, a former monarch and a former member of the American national team; She is also an experienced coach at NCAA, Club and High School level, added Griffiths. As a controversial and respected alumna of Odu field hockey, she will help to solidify connections and grow with our large and highly connected alumnae -base, just, it's just great to have her here! Before Smith took the position as Odus Assistant Coach, Smith worked at the NFHCA, where she was unanimously voted for their board of directors as the first Black Coaches Council to sit on it. She returned to the sidelines as head coach at the Garrison Forest School in Baltimore, where she helped the program in Lead Back-to-Back Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland a Championships in 2022 and 2023. She ended with a record of 27-4-1 for the two years. Smith then joined William & Marys Field Hockey program as an assistant coach in May 2024. Old Dominion ended last season with a general record of 11-6 before he lost to Temple in the semi-final of the Big East Conference 2-1 in Providence, Rhode Island. Smith replaces old head coach Natalie Holder, who took the head coaching position at the Norfolk Academy High School. Assistant coach Peter Taylor also abandoned his position.

