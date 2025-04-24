Sports
New Zealand cricket to invest in MLC with the launch of a new franchise
In a groundbreaking step before the sport, New -Zeelandse Cricket (NZC) will become the first full member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) that invests directly in a foreign T20 competition. NZC has announced its intention to work with Major League Cricket (MLC) and to launch a new franchise by 2027, which marks a crucial shift in globalization and commercialization of the game.
According to Reports, MLC looks at an extension of six to eight teams by 2027, with the possibility of reaching ten teams by 2031. This expansion strategy is part of the greater ambition of MLC to position itself under the most important T20 competitions of the world. Speculation is already swirling around the recording of a franchise -based franchise by 2031.
NZCS Partnership is with True North Sports Ventures (TNS), a consortium in the US, the investors of which include 49ers of companies, the investment arm of the NFLs San Francisco 49ers. The conditions of the investment are already present and NZC will take on a partial ownership of the franchise. In addition to capital, NZC will contribute to the contribution of powerful and operational support for coaching, management and personnel integration. The franchise will also be connected to New Zealand's Domestic High-Performance Framework, which further strengthens the global cricket footprint.
NZC in particular also investigates the option to invest in a second MLC franchise, although those discussions remain at an early stage.
Scott Weenink, CEO of NZC, emphasized the strategic importance of the move and noted that income sources should diversify in a rapidly evolving cricket landscape.
We prepared a five-year strategic plan in the middle of last year, and one of the most important collection restaurants was the urgent need to diversify a dependence on only broadcast of income and ICC distributions, Weenink said.
At the moment we do not have our own franchise-based tournament. The Super Smash, which we own, is more focused on development. So this movement is in line with our broader goal of developing income flows that can support our powerful, basic and community programs sustainably.
Since its foundation in 2023, MLC has quickly attracted global attention. The competition already has a serious involvement of stakeholders of the Indian Premier League, with franchise owners of Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians who check different MLC teams. However, NZCS Investment is not only a financial interest, but also an important approval of a full ICC member.
The move means a new era for cricket, where national boards can increasingly regard overseas competitions, not only as partners, but as direct investments in the future and developmental future.
