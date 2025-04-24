College Football 26 Pre-order Details

Hey College Voetbalfans, Welcome back to the Huddle campus, You at home for the latest news and updates directly from our development team!

Today were enthusiastic to give you all the pre-order information that you need to know for EA Sports College Football 26. We can't wait to show you more in May during the full unveiling!

EA Sports College Football 26 Release dates

3-day Early Access (Deluxe Edition): July 7, 2024

Worldwide launch: July 10, 2024

Platform availability

EA Sports College Football 26 will be available on the following platforms:

PlayStation5

Xbox series X | S

EA Sport MVP bundle pre-order stimuli

The MVP bundle is back and better than ever! (College Football 26 Luxury edition & Madden NFL 26 Luxury edition) – Only digital – Available on PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Pre-order* The MVP bundle today and receive:

College Football 26 Deluxe Edition (PS5 & Xbox Series X | S Alone) 3 Day Early Access (7-10 July) 4600 College Football Points Earlt Access Ultimate Team Solo Challenges Cut top prospect pack Cut all hand package Dynasty Coach -Points Cut Exclusive Elite Player Item (only bundle – not included in the independent Deluxe edition.) Road to Glorie -Skills Points MVP at the Clock Pack College Football 25 item available at PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S (pre-order before April 29 to receive this.)

Madden NFL 26 Deluxe Edition (PS5 & Xbox Series X | S Alone) 3 Day Early Access (11-14 August) 4600 Madden -Points Earlt Access Ultimate Team Solo Challenges Season 1 Elite Player Player Item Cover athlete Elite Mut Player Item Superstar Legendary XP Boost Mut Exclusive Elite Player Item (only bundle – not included in the independent Deluxe edition.) Exclusive player Points for franchise Coach Power MVP on the Clock Pack Madden NFL 25 item available at PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S (pre-order before April 29 to receive this.)



Deluxe edition Pre-order Incentives

Pre-order ** De EA Sports College Football 26 Deluxe Edition to receive:

3 Day Early Access (7-10 July)

4600 College Football Points

Earlt Access Ultimate Team Solo Challenges

Cut top prospect pack (pre -order before June 19 to receive this.)

Cut all hand package

Dynasty Coach -Points

Road to Glorie -Skills Points

Standard edition Pre-order Incentives

Pre-order ** EA Sports College Football 26 today and receive:

Cut all hand package

Dynasty Coach -Points

Road to Glorie -Skills Points

Go to our Information page.

Community questions

Question: When can I learn more about College Football 26?

A: Make sure you come back in May for the full unveiling of College Football 26.

Question: How can I order the MVP bundle in advance?

A: You can view the pre-order information of the MVP bundle Our website And then are forwarded to the online store of your favorite platforms.

Question: If I am an EA Play member, will there be unique content for College Football 26?

A: If you are an EA Play member, you will receive and are eligible for the following content and access:

EA PLAY -MEMBERS

Early access test from July 7, 2025.

Get a 10% discount on your digital pre-order, University Football Ultimate Team Packs and more.

Claim a monthly Ultimate Team Pack for the first 6 months.

See for conditions, restrictions and exclusions EA Play Conditions For details.

Question: How can I order College Football 26 in advance?

A: You can order the Standard, Deluxe Edition or the MVP bundle of College Football in your online store, or from local or online retailers who sell lecture football. website For more information.

Question: If I played college -football last year, will there be a loyalty offer?

A: Players in College Football 25 can purchase the College Football 26 Deluxe Loyalty Edition on PlayStation and Xbox platforms by selecting the pre-order option on the in-game menu to receive 10% off their purchase, and receive all Deluxe Edition pre-order bonuses, and a 99 OVR Player Pack, which grants a choice of 1 Player item to use in College Football 25 Ultimate Team (College Football 25, Internet Connection, and all game updates Required). EA account required. Visit our Game information Page for full pre-order loyalty offers general terms and conditions.

Question: Will the MVP bundle also have a loyalty offer?

A: Yes! You can receive the same offer of 10% on the MVP bundle and a 99 OVR player item received for use in College Football 25 and Madden NFL 25 on Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 5. You can do this by selecting the pre-order option in the menu in-game 23, Madden Footden Madden Madden Madden

Question: Will the coach points of the dynasty and the road to Glorie -skills buy for currency from real life?

A: No, these points are a profitable currency in the game via completed objectives and the completion of milestones that offer you the opportunity to upgrade your in-game attributes for your teams in Dynasty and individual players in Road to Glory.

