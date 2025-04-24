



Princeton, NJ, Major League Table Tennis (MLTT), the first professional table tennis competition in the United States, has one today Multi-year sponsorship agreement with finally ((https://finally.com), a leading supplier of aids for financial management for small companies and powerful people. As part of the agreement, the Official cost management partner of MLTTSupporting the competition and its athletes with modern, intuitive tools to help them work more efficiently at the table. Under the agreement: Finally, serves as MLTTS platform for expense management and the provider of the company card, which will help the daily competition activities to help the operations of the power

MLTT will finally occur on his linear and streaming broadcasts, with customized and composite social content integrations Cooperating with finally is more than a sponsorshipIt is part of our strategy to build smart, sustainable growth and best-in-class activities for our athletes and owners, said Flint Lane, founder and commissioner of MLTT. The finally team brings deep expertise and a dedication to excellence that fits perfectly with what was building. Founded by Felix Rodriguez (LinkedIn), finally the All-in-one, AI-driven financial and accounting suite Offer accounting, payroll administration, Billpay, expense management and other solutions to business owners. Finally it was all about helping organizations to automate their business processes efficiently, so that they can concentrate on actual priorities of income. said Rodriguez. That is exactly what we want to bring to the Athletes and operations behind the fast -growing team at MLTT. This announcement follows one Breakthrough year for MLTTmarked by the Launch of a national television partner with CBS SportsA new collaboration with the MLB Players Associationand one Sold out championship event in Philadelphia. Season 2 also saw ticket sales more than double, youtube viewers grow five -time, and social and searches on all platforms. Season 3 starts in SeptemberWith new teams that debut in New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta. About MLTT

Major League Table Tennis (MLTT), founded in 2023, is the first professional Tennis League table in the United States. The competition contains 10 teams and 25 Olympians that compete in an innovative format that includes Singles, Doubles and the unique Golden Game. MLTT strives to promote sport by providing the ultimate table tennis experience and supporting female and male athletes at the highest level. More information on mltt.com. Finally

fiNally was founded in January 2018 as a back office and was part of 500 startups. Finally started by helping small companies automate their accounting and finances. Finally, more than 1500 companies in the US is currently serving to learn more, visit https://www.finally.com/ For MLTT Media Requesting, contact:

E -Mail: [email protected] For finally media questions, contact:

Riley Burns

[email protected]

