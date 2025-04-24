EA College Football 26 release date confirmed, and it is skipping PC again





A new year from College Football will arrive soon and Electronic Arts has locked up a release date for EA College Football 26. But again, the series holds on to consoles. EA College Football 26 will arrive on July 10 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S, with a three-day early access period for Deluxe Edition pre-orders from July 7. What is missing is every PC platform, that its predecessor College Football 25 also passes. In the meantime, the Madden NFL series is still going to the PC via Windows, Steam and Epic with its upcoming Entry Madden NFL 26, and a Switch 2 version is also in the making. A complete unveiling for College Football 26 is planned for somewhere in May. In the meantime, pre-order stimuli are already being unveiled, including a group of bonuses for both the upcoming CFB 26 and the current CFB 25. EA College Football 26 Deluxe Edition Pre-order bonuses 3 Day Early Access (7-10 July)

4600 College Football Points

Earlt Access Ultimate Team Solo Challenges

Cut top prospect pack

Cut all hand package

Dynasty Coach -Points

Cut Exclusive Elite Player Item (only bundle – not included in the independent Deluxe edition.)

Road to Glorie -Skills Points

MVP at the Clock Pack College Football 25 item available at PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S (pre-order before April 29 to receive this.) There are more bonus stimuli Pre-order detailed on the EA siteAnd electronic art also sells its EA Sport MVP bundleDie Madden NFL 26 and the Deluxe Editions of College Football 26, together, together in one bundle. Eric is a freelance writer for IGN.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ign.com/articles/ea-college-football-26-release-date-confirmed-and-its-skipping-pc-again The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos