Troy University





Troy, Ala. The Tennis team of Troy Women has set its sights on the late season, because it opens against No. on Thursday afternoon in the first round of the Sun Belt tournament. 10 Coastal Carolina in the Rome Tennis Complex. First Serve is set at 1 p.m. The Tennis team of Troy Women has set its sights on the late season, because it opens against No. on Thursday afternoon in the first round of the Sun Belt tournament. 10 Coastal Carolina in the Rome Tennis Complex. First Serve is set at 1 p.m. Troy (11-9, 6-5 SBC) The seventh placed team arrives the tournament with a 4-2 record about his last six games and wants to continue to the quarterfinals round on Friday. The Trojans are led by Valeriia Avdeeva And Maria Guirgui Both on Wednesday afternoon were named the Singles Second Team All-Conference. Avdeeva led the team this season with a 15-2 record in double singles, while Guirguis was immediately behind with a record of 12-6. Both players won all their conference matches in straight sets and have also been dynamic as a double pair. As a team, Troy has posted a general singles record of 53-41 this spring, including 28-22 in Sun Belt Play. Leena Metwally Went 9-6 in Singles and has won five of her last eight completed games. In Dubbels the Trojans are 22-22 this spring. Avdeeva and Guirgui are at the front with a 10-5 record on the number 1 place. They have won their last two double matches. This season Troy is 7-1 when winning the double point to open the game. Troy and Coastal Carolina Kwadraten away at the end of March. The Trojans took the match 4-2 in Conway, SC To follow Thursday's game will be broadcast on ESPN+ with live statistics available on Troytrojans.com. The winner of the game will play against number 2 Appstatus on Friday at 1 p.m.

