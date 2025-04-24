Duluth Future Minnesota Duluth defender Brady Cleveland, who switches to UMD for his junior season in 2025-25, describes herself as a hard, physical defender.

He is a defensive defender, and that is the role he expects to play as a bulldog.

That is my game, said Cleveland, who is 6-foot-5, 220 pounds. I am not a man who is going to play on the Power Play or gets many points. I understand my role, and it is difficult to be in the other team and play a physical game. Move Pucks efficiently from the D -zone and help the team to offend in this way.

UMD will be Clevelands Third School in three seasons of NCAA Division I Hockey, after he played his first year in Wisconsin in 2023-24 and his second season at the Colorado College in 2024-25. He recorded a single goal and two assists all with the Tigers in 53 College competitions.

Cleveland scored 20 goals as a first -year student and a second -year student at Wausau West High School in Wausau, Wisconsin 3 hours, 45 minutes' drive from Duluth. He played two seasons at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program prior to the university. In 98 games he had 10 assists.

No goals.

While other defensive defenders desire to become more offensive, especially those who know his Cleveland in the transfer portal who he is. He understands that he has to complete his game more to become a real 200-foot player, but he is comfortable and confident with his identity.

During the entire hockey game there are other ways you can create offense, Cleveland said. Such as making a simple breakout pass or simple touch to set up a teammate to make a good game for someone else and go on the ice. There are other ways in which you can create offensive by being a defensive defender and it does not have to result in points or goals.

Cleveland is a second round NHL concept choice of the Detroit Red Wings and is no. 47 in general in 2023. He was originally recruited to play for his home Wisconsin Badgers by the then head coach Tony Granato and associated head coach Mark Osiecki. They were fired in 2022 and replaced by new head coach Mike Hastings and associate head coach Todd Knott.

Cleveland said he didn't get as chance as he wanted in Wisconsin in 2023-24 and only 16 games played his first-year season. So he entered the portal, just like five other badgers in 2024, including four other NHL concept choices and transferred from the Big 10 to Colorado College and the NCHC.

Cleveland said he got the opportunities he was looking for with the Tigers in Colorado Springs in 2024-25 and played in all 37 games as a second year. However, he said that a situation has folded at CC that he thinks it will lead in 2025-26 less chance.

Brady refused to go further in detail about the situation.

It was not the plan for me to enter the portal a second time, he said.

Cleveland has not contacted his name every time he entered the transfer portal and not because he already knew where he was going, as is often hired in a player who has not contacted their telephone number in the portal. Cleveland said he did not want every school in the country to call his cell phone and instead wanted them to contact his agent first.

UMD was one of the few schools he spoke with, and they fell on the rest, he said.

They were super high for me as a player and the way I play my game, Cleveland said. They were very truthful from the start and explained what they could see for me and the chance I had there at UMD.

I just felt that UMD would really be a good place for me. I love the coaches from the conversations I have had. I spoke with boys like Max Plante. I clearly know him reasonably well.

Plante, who will be a second -year student next season, was a year behind Cleveland on the NTDP, but the two crossed paths in Plymouth, Michigan. They got to know each other better last summer during the Red Wings Development Camp. Plante is the 2024 second round pick of the Red Wings and also goes no. 47 in the NHL concept.

Cleveland said he also spoke with UMD emerging second -year student Jayson Shaugabay before he signed up to the Bulldogs.

I think it will be a really good place and I am excited for the chance that lies for us, Cleveland said.