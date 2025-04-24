Column: Online sports betting already in the game, now it is time to regulate





Although legal sports betting would be new to Hawaii, it is already happening throughout the state – only by not -regulated, illegal websites that do not have consumer protection. Hawaii has the chance to get sports betting by following the example of many mainland states when creating a strictly regulated and transparent market for sports betting that can provide the state and protection for players. For decades I have worked with regulators, researchers, clinicians and people in recovery of gambling addiction to ensure that regulated gaming operators – in particular online sports bets – meet high standards for responsible gambling. Online, regulated sports books can follow user activity in real time, offer tools such as expenditure limits and have to act when they detect signs of problem gambling. I would claim that the level of protection on leading regulated sports betting apps in some areas of law is now exceeding basic protection that exist in casinos on land. If Hawaii has to legalize the sports betting, it must ensure that his approach is informed by data, modern guarantees and the experiences of other states. States have learned that they have to fight the illegal online gambling. Unsafe, non -regulated apps and platforms avoid gambling laws and prevent responsible gaming measures. With these platforms, users can often bypass age and identity verification with a simple check box and are not obliged to finance problem gambling programs. In my more than two decades, I know in the responsible gaming sector, I know that a legal, regulated marketplace is much safer than non -regulated platforms that do not miss basic protectors. Legal sports betting Platforms throughout the country have taken major steps in consumer protection and responsible gaming over the past decade. State regulation has made standards possible for which tools should be absent on illegal market-real-time behavioral monitoring to mark signs of problematic behavior, such as excessive gambling, changes in spending patterns or signs of an emergency before escalating. Players can set time and dumping limits, or even opt for self-exclusion programs if necessary. Age and identity verification are strictly enforced to prevent gambling for minors. Best-Practice Guidelines, such as those developed by the National Council on Problem Gambling, promote informed decision-making, responsible marketing and support for risky players. Gambling controllers in states with legalized gambling play a crucial role in minimizing the social costs of gambling problems. These supervisors oblige strict responsible gaming practices for all operators and work to inform the public about the difference between regulated and non -regulated online gambling and ensure that customers have access to problems with gambling, treatment and prevention programs. Don't miss what's happening! Stay in contact with breaking news, as it happens, handy in your e -mailinbox. It's free!



By embracing legalization and best practices for legal, Hawaii can go beyond the risks of the non -regulated market and build a safer, more transparent system that actually serves its residents. The absence of regulation does not correspond to the absence of damage – residents of Hawaii place risky online bets every day. Instead, the Hawaii legislators have the opportunity to create a marketplace with built -in guarantees, rigorous supervision and dedicated financing for cultural competent programs that promote responsible gaming. —— Keith Whyte, former executive director of the National Council of Problem Gambling, now leads the problem of the gambling agency, Safer Gambling strategies.

