105 years ago the weapons around the world fell and what was then known as the Great War or the war to end, all wars had come to a conclusion. Today we remember the five act -cricketers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice to defend their nation.

Cricket in the act has had a strong bond with the armed forces. In 1916 it was reported that seven members and the score of the former Ainslie Club had registered and either served in Gallipoli or in training camps.

Act Cricketers have served in conflicts that go back to the farmer's war to Vietnam. Two players who later started playing for the act served in the Boer War, while another 29 served in the First World War.

A larger number of ACT 1st class cricketers also served in all conflicts, including a considerable number that played for the Royal Military College while they were part of the Act 1st Grade Competition.

Five ACT -Cricketers paid the ultimate sacrifice while they served their nation. Celebrate during the Second World War and one during the peace mission in Pakistan.

Mel Crombie

Melville Mahon Crombie was one of the first Canberrans to be employed in the Second World War. He was a qualified accountant who became a member of the Ministry of the Interior after obtaining first -class distinctions in mathematics in his departure certificate.

He was known in Canberra Cricket circles that are both the secretary of the Northbourne Cricket Club and the Assistant Secretary of the ACT Cricket Association. He made his act debut in 1936/37 and played six times for the territory, including a member of the Country Week team of 1938/39.

At active service he was a member of the 2/19 battalion after a member of the 3rd Battalion Militie in Australia. After escaped catch after the fall of Singapore, but later caught in Java. He became a prisoner of war in Burma and died on the Burma Railway in 1943.

William worthy

William John Worthy made his act debut at the age of only 18 years in 1934/35. Born in Yass in 1916, he played for Hall and Ainslie to suspend the Graad match in 1939/40.

He was a bus driver in Canberra and took service in the army in August 1940. He fought on the Kokoda track with his battalion and rose to the rank of corporal. Serving in the 3rd Australian infantry battalion in Papua -Ginea, he was killed at active service on November 26, 1942 when the Australian force attacked the Japanese stronghold of Gona in Papua.

He is buried on the War Cemetery of Port Moresby (Bomana). His twin brother, Leslie Charles Worthy, had also died of active service in Papua -Guinea in March 1942.

Edward Jones

Vlucht Sargent Edward Lloyd Jones died while flying with a Raaf Boomerang who operated from the Strathpine airport in southern Queensland from the south of Queensland. He collapsed on November 10, 1943 in the sea east of Calounder. He was buried on the Lutwyche Cemetery in Brisbane.

Born in 1917, he played for the ACT in 1940/41 in the last game before representative games were suspended for the rest of the war. He played for the Ainslie Club in the class competition.

He was previously a member of the parliamentary Hansard staff in the federal parliament before moving to Hobart and was previously a journalist at the Canberra Times and Wagga Advertiser.

Wally Faf Hall

Wally Faf Hall, born in Footscray in 1917, came to Canberra at the age of 10 when he moved to the capital with his parents in 1927. His father was part of the Public Service Board at the relocation of Melbourne. He went to Telopea Park High School and was a gifted athlete while he was at and just after leaving school. On various occasions he walked 100 meters in just over 11 seconds in Manuka Oval and also represented the ACT National Football side in Melbourne on one occasion. He played Cricket for the St Andrews Cricket Club in the sub -district side and from there was selected to play for the act on a single occasion in 1934 against Cooma in Cooma.

After leaving school, he joined the Commonwealth Bank and served in Canberra, Queanbeyan and Darwin. After which he hired himself in the army in 1940 after he was a member of the militia in Canberra after leaving school. He served in the 2/2 Australian infantry battalion that started in 1941 for the Midden -East. He moved with the AIF to Papua where he saw action on the Owen Stanley series on the Kokoda track. He was killed during the fight on November 18, 1942 and is now buried at the Kokoda War Cemetery.

Robert Nimmo

Robert Harold Nimmo was a member of the first act (then Federal Territory) side who played Cooma on Australia Day in 1923. He played in the first class competition for Duntroon.

He went to the Royal Military College in Duntroon in 1912 in the second intake. He got the Sword of Honor as the top student in his intake. He landed on Gallipoli as a troop commander in May 1915 and was evacuated in August by illness. He served during the Palestinian campaign in various command agreements.

He returned to Duntroon in 1920 was an instructor at the RMC. He also served in various command positions such as Lieutenant -Kolonel, Colonel and Brigadier in New Guinea. He was promoted to Major General after the war and appointed a CBE in 1950.

Nimmo died in his sleep from a heart attack in 1966 in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, while acting as the most important military observer of the military observer of the United Nations in India and Pakistan. He had served in this role from 1950 until his death. He was buried in the Anzac part of Mount Gravatt Cemetery in Brisbane with full military and UN.