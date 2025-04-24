What Carlos Alcarazs My Way Netflix Docuseries says about his present tennis and future

The newest offer in the tennis documentary genre comes from none other than Carlos Alcaraz, one of the two players who have the most likely tennis in the following decade. In essence, it wonders how his future will be fulfilled.

Will he do it? Can he become the best player in history? Is he willing to make the necessary sacrifices? Can he do it on his own conditions? These are the questions that Alcaraz and his multi -headed team of Handlers have asked in this offer with three episodes from Netflix.

Carlos Alcaraz: My Way, and almost all sports films like it, are not documentaries in the true sense of the word. The stars have both creative control over them and financial commitment. More than whatever, they are commercials of the position for the people they concentrate, and present the character that the stars and their teams want to present.

A generation ago, Alcaraz would have collected a big salary for giving a quick autobiography, as Rafael Nadal did after he first won Wimbledon when he was 22. Today's stars make films about themselves. Roger Federer did it; Novak Djokovic is on its way to do it.

That does not mean that they are without value, especially for someone like Alcaraz, who rarely gives access to his private life and largely speaks to the world while he is in a press conference to answer questions after a competition. The series brings viewers to his parental home and has a number of sweet scenes in which he shares meals with his family and interviews with his parents. Apart from Alcaraz, his mother, Virginia Garfia Escandon, comes out as the hero of the story, one of the few people who, above all, prioritize his common sense and happiness.

In addition to that glimpse, these types of films also have some value because they reveal things that may not fully realize their subjects that they reveal, or do this in a way that comes out differently than they intend. They also clarify exactly how a star like Alcaraz and his team around him want the world to see him.

That version may be far from the complete truth, but the creation of that persona has value in itself. Towards the end of the last episode, Alcaraz wonders if he has the mentality needed to become the greatest of all time.

At the moment I don't know, he says. I would rather give luck for any form of performance, because happiness is an achievement.

Does he believe that? Who knows? But we know that he and his team want the world to believe that he believes that.

Alcaraz likes to win, but wants the world to know that it should have fun to do it

In the binary world at the top of Herentennis, it is impossible to view this packaging of Alcaraz and not to think that it will be set up in contrast to his top rival of his generation, Jannik Sinner, the world no. 1.

Stylistically, Alcaraz and Sinner are not entirely tennis posses, but they are very different.

Sinner is an aggressive human backboard with an enormously improved serving and ground pants that he can crack along opponents like a whip of almost everywhere. For the time being, however, he is primarily a baseline player who rarely ends from his strategy.

Alcaraz is a tennis magician who pulls shots that even he does not know that he has in his bag when he tries them. He improvises his way through points. He may have the best drop -shot in the game. He can come in and beat the net.

In terms of personality, he carries his heart on his sleeve, shouts Vamos and pumps his fist and plays to the crowd; A passionate player from a country who praises passion. The sinner grew up in a region of Italy that is more culturally in line with Austria. German is his first language and he plays with the controlled and composed Mien from the German archetype.

Sinner tried to present his wild side earlier this year when he founded a YouTube channel. It showed him with a golf cart around the Australian open parking space at a speed of knots. In his documentary, Alcaraz talks about wanting to waste in Ibiza for a week after the French Open from 2023 and then to win Queens, the prestigious Wimbledon warming, before he won Wimbledon himself with six grass competitions in his career. He went back last year for more of the same, against the wishes of his team, including his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero. He won Wimbledon again.

It is not clear whether this was really a big confrontation or something that was played for dramatic purposes, but Team Alcaraz wants the world to be the nice guy in this rivalry, the one with whom you would like to have a beer.

Time will tell how this plays with Alcarazs rivals. It is one thing to win the French open, party in Ibiza and to win Wimbledon two weeks later. It is one thing to make a movie about it.

Really wanted his team to play pain or was injured?

A large part of the first episode focuses on Alcarazs forearms in the spring of 2024.

Alcaraz won Indian Wells that March, but within a few weeks he started to feel pain and to shoot his right forearm. The series shows that he receives long treatments from his physiotherapist and includes the opinion of his doctor.

The most important message is that he is indeed injured, but the most important impact of the injury is mentally: even if it is largely healed, the psychological impact leaves him reluctant to touch his forehand at full power; One of his deficits is that he must feel completely healthy to play well. Ferrero and others talk about this as a kind of weakness, that great players learn how to play well enough to win if they don't feel at their best. After his French open victory from 2024, Alcaraz said that it was joy in the suffering that brought him to the title.

That may be true, but this is one of those moments of a possible casual unveiling that seems to come across in a way that they may not have meant or realized. An interpretation is that there are many people in Alcaraz, all with an established financial interest in him who plays as much as possible, who seem to tell him to play and hit his forehand through pain.

Alcaraz said so much at Roland Garros that his team tried to convince him that the pain he felt did not endanger him. He spoke about trying to adjust his brain to the trust for them and the health of his arm. This speaks to one of the main themes of the series to what extent sacrifices and suffering are inevitable to become the best in a discipline, but in this case it is possible that it has revealed too much.

Not yet the philosopher King the series wants him to be

These series all have their hard -handed moments. The heaviest in my way comes to the end.

It makes it clear that Alcaraz has to take breaks from the sport, otherwise he will start to feel suffocated. He is so good that he can take those breaks, get drunk for a week and still wins Wimbledon. It makes it clear that he is not always serious and meticulous about his profession. He has to go home and spend time with his friends instead of a bunch of middle -aged boys.

During most of the three episodes, those characters have said that he still has to embrace some essential sacrifices if he wants to be the biggest player ever, as he claims.



Carlos Alcaraz's joyful aspect is brought into contrast with the sacrifices needed to stay at the top of tennis. (Julian Finney / Getty images)

Towards the end, however, most of them Ferrero is the exception to speak about how Alcaraz started shifting their approach of life. They speak of lighter and less stressed when they are around him. They begin to understand the benefits of Alcaraz's approach to life and tennis.

In other words, not only Alcaraz is the most sublime player of his generation, he too, at the age of 21 -a kind of life guru. Maybe he's? Yet it's just, well, a lot. He is not the first all time to combine the winning with pleasure. Bjorn Borg and John Mcenroe, who both appear as talking heads, spent a lot of time in Studio 54 in New York and at other hotspots around the world in their heyday.

Boris Becker did his part of the carousing. Craig Tiley, the head of Tennis Australia, tells a fairly good story about Djokovic and his Serbian friends who party until 5 hours after he won his first Grand Slam title in Melbourne in 2008.

A big difference between Federer, Djokovic, Nadal and Alcaraz is that the big three all fell in love with their future women in the first years of their tennis career. Nadal and Djokovic have been with their spouses since they were teenagers.

So far there is no regular companion in Alcarazs Box. In the end there will probably be. Perhaps he will spend less time at parties in Ibiza when that happens.

Moments of vulnerability that are revealing, but not too revealing

Alcaraz shows his vulnerability everywhere and talks a lot about having moments when he thinks about stopping tennis. Much of it is very raw and so people get to see a side of him that has only appeared in a glimpse so far.

But much of that vulnerability is managed by the documentary, leaning on official highlights and interviews for the sharpest moments of pain. After losing Djokovic in the Olympic final, perhaps the most painful moment of the period that spans the documentary, it leans on a tearful interview with the Spanish former player Alex Corretja who has already seen most of the world.

On the other hand, the moments of joy, especially after 2024s French open title, are less phase-managed, where Alcaraz and his brother enjoy a car on their way to celebrate. He is looking for Spain during Euro 2024 while at the same time trying to win Wimbledon and enjoys his entourage about their varied levels of golf skills while trying to relax.

All these decisions explain all these decisions to someone like Alcaraz. The less insight he offers in his personal life outside of his own media, the more valuable it becomes, and the more people want to look through the window that he offers in his personality, no matter how tinted it is. His documentary is entitled My Way in the service of his journey to being, he hopes, the biggest tennis player in history, but it is also an indication of how players such as Alcaraz want to manage their fame and relationship with the world in general.

(Top photo: Tim Clayton / Corbis via Getty images)