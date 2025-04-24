By Anna Corbett, opinion editor

The National Hockey League goes to the play -off season, and I feel that now is a good time to express my thoughts about my favorite sport.

Hockey has been a large part of my life since I was born. I grew up in Wichita in a family of hockey fans, and our main team was the Wichita Thunder. I almost started going to games as soon as I was born and I kept going my 21 years on earth.

My love for the sport runs deeply and is heavily inspired by my family members, especially my father, grandfather and brothers. I can remember countless conversations about hockey statistics, which would be the next emerging player from the competition, and why a player should have made a different game. And this was all despite the fact that we shared an extreme lack of experience in playing the sport.

Yet our love runs deeper than just conversations. I remember a period in which my grandfather had cancer; He would come to every Thunder game, despite the radiation, chemobats and approaching operations that would replace his jaw. His love never staggered because hockey was an escape from his daily challenges. It was true for my whole family.

Growing up in an athletic family, my life has always been sport -oriented, but none of the sports I did or was viewed compared to the love I had for hockey. The amount of skill, patience and coordination that is needed to be the best of hockeys is quite intriguing to me, and from the start, also the fighting. There is just something about a fight during a hockey game that brings fans together. Fighting is not the only thing to love hockey, but they seem to bring in many new fans, which I find fascinating.

Although the fighting is fun, there is so much more to be enthusiastic about hockey. I recently went to my first hockey game in the season in St. Louis with my parents, brother and fiancé, and I found the atmosphere euphoric. Looking at my favorite Canadian team, the Vancouver Canucks and my American team, the St. Louis Blues, Go -head -head was something I had always dreamed of. This may seem like a very insignificant dream for some, but years ago I could never have imagined that I would have the opportunity to see the two teams I love the person most.

This NHL season was a very interesting and fascinating one. I grew up watching an Echl team and started to follow NHL teams more recently. This sport has so much spirit and some of the best fans, who are proud of and support their teams, regardless of their playoff. My favorite team, the Vancouver Canucks, missed the play -offs with a few places, but I still have other teams that I can't wait to support during the tournament.

I recently became a bit obsessed with hockey statistics and I discovered that I emphasize constant information about the sport, which is why I notice that I have Stat -sheets and social media pages for team crolging to get as much information as possible about players and the teams.

I hope that hockey gets more popularity in the United States because it is really one of the purest sports when it comes to emotion, and it shows more diverse backgrounds than some people realize.

I wish to inspire new fans everywhere. For interested parties, the Play -Offs start Saturday and continue until the end of June. You can find most games on ESPN+ or Max.

Photo: Courtesy Anna Corbett, opinion editor