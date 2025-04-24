On April 24, 2025, the first newly built underground hiding place under the new bombing places for the Ukrainian school program was officially opened in Molodizhne, the Odesa region. The state-of-the-art facility offers a safe learning environment for 700 students, so that they can return to offline education in the midst of continuous security challenges. The large -scale construction was completely redesigned and successfully completed in less than a year. The modern anti-radiation care will also serve as an underground school, cultural center and youth hub.

The program is initiated and financed by the European Union (EU) and the Republic of Lithuania and co -financed by the Ireland Government. A total of EUR 2.4 million was allocated for the first shelters, with around EUR 75,000 spent on interior equipment and furniture.

The opening event brought the local community and children together, together with the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, Oksen Lisovyi; State Minister for European Affairs and defense of Ireland, Thomas Byrne; Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Sigitas Mitkus; Head of cooperation in the EU delegation to Ukraine, Stefan Schleuning; And the ambassador of Lithuania in Ukraine, Inga Stanyt-Tolokien.

“The Russian aggression war against Ukraine has robbed many children of safety and stability that is essential for learning and development. With the opening of the new hiding place in Molodizhne, the EU contributes to the establishment of a safe environment where children can continue their education,” said Stefan Schleuning, head of the EU delegation.

Arching Lisovyi, the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, emphasized that almost one in seven schools in Ukraine has been destroyed or damaged because of the entire invasion of Russia, and around 430,000 students have no access to personal learning.

The safety of children and quality education are top priorities for Ukraine. More than 100 underground schools are currently being built in Ukraine with financing of the state budget. Every contribution from our partners to infrastructure recovery and educational support is of enormous value. The European Union and the governments of Lithuania and Ireland are our strategic partners who actively support Ukrainian education. We are grateful for their consistent support and investments in the safety of our children, Lisovyi emphasizes.

Ukrainian educators are starting important learning losses in the fourth year of full invasion and brands. Research carried out by the Saved Foundation says that teachers, parents and students mention air attack warnings as the biggest obstacle for learning. Thanks to the underground school, lessons can be continued here, even during the air raid, which guarantees a continuous learning process.

Every hiding place that we merge as a team of Europe reinforces the resilience of Ukrainian, restores daily life and brings us closer as European partners. This space will not only serve as a hiding place, but as a symbol of hope, education and community experience, which clears the way to a shared European future, Mr. Sigitas Mitkus, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania.

According to the Lithuanian Central Project Management Agency (CPVA), which has implemented the project, the New Shelter construction meets the latest standards and requirements for underground shelters. It consists of 24 rooms that operate different functions.

Another meaningful initiative The delivery of solar panels for Molodizhne Lyceum was launched with the signing of a memorandum of conformity between CPVA and Velykodolynska Settlement Council. The initiative is part of a Lithuanian program aimed at installing solar energy systems in schools, hospitals and other critical facilities in Ukraine.

Background

A design for two use

The hiding place design with double user stores offers a high -quality infrastructure that can be used both during wartime and peace time. During air strikes, students can continue their education because classrooms are equipped with agencies and interactive boards. The Shelter offers the community a variety of activities, with spaces for chess, table tennis and football rooms, as well as a cinema and a resource room. The school community has already initiated a local history museum in one of the buildings.

The program is funded by the European Union (EUR 15 million) and Lithuania via the Fund for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid (EUR 500,000) and will be expanded with a EUR 3 million contribution from the Ireland Government. The following hiding places are built in regions of Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv. Each hiding place offers space for 500 to 1,000 people. The initiative is implemented with the help of the Coordination Office partnerships from the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

For more information, please contact:

Polina Soroka, communication specialist, Central Project Management Agency,

E -Mail: [email protected]; Telephone: +37061026549