



Tether crosses a 10% interest in Juventus Football Club, solidifies the position as an important shareholder

April 24, 2025 Tether Investments, SA de CV, a member of the Tether Group (including Tether International, SA de CV, the issue of USD, the world's largest stablecoin with more than 400 million users worldwide), has announced today that it has acquired additional shares on 15 April 2025 in Juventus football club Spabringing his Total participation up to more than 10.12 % of the issued share capital, which represents 6.18 % of the voting rights. This strategic step follows the initial acquisition of 8.2% of the issued stock capital (which represents just over 5% of the voting rights) of the club, allowing Tether to increase its investment in the iconic football kower based on Turin. Founded in 1897, Juventus is one of the most successful and legendary football clubs in the worldWith an unparalleled history in Italian football, a huge global fan base and a brand that is synonymous with excellence, tradition and innovation. From historical Serie A triumphs to Champions League campaigns, Juventus represents a global legacy that extends far beyond the field. The investment reflects Tethers long -term obligation to Juventuss Future and its confidence in the intrinsic value and the growth potential of the clubs. It also indicates the beginning of what is expected to be a deep and mutually beneficial partnership aimed at creating synergies between the worlds of sport and technology. Tether's leadership in the digital assets of several trillion digital assets Spacecombed with its multi-billion dollar investments in artificial intelligence, biotechnology, social media and worldwide distribution network, the potential to bring an unparalleled value for the monetisation and expanding for the monetors. We are proud to become an important shareholder of Juventus, a club with a history, brand and fan base that is unparalleled, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said. This investment is not only financially a dedication to innovation and long -term cooperation. We believe that Juventus is unique to lead both on the field and in embracing technology that can increase the involvement of fans, digital experiences and financial resilience. Were enthusiastic about the opportunities that lie in front of us. As a further demonstration of its long -term obligation, Tether is also open to participation in future stock injections to help Juventuss Financial Foundation strengthen and prevent dilution of its position. Tether is looking forward to working closely with Juventuss -leadership and stakeholders to support the club in performing its strategic vision and accelerating the growth of sporting and commercial dimensions, while also investigating the formation of an integrated and uniform board of directors.

About Juventus Football Club Juventus Football Club, founded in 1897, is considered one of the most legendary football clubs in the world, with a rich history of triumphs both in the interior and internationally. Usually referred to as Juve, they were consistently paramount in Italian football, who participated in the Serie A, the top competition in Italian professional football. To date, Juve 36 League titles, 14 Coppa Italia has won nine supercoppa Italiana trophies. The club has also won 2 Champions League Cups and 2 Intercontinental Cups internationally.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tether.io/news/tether-crosses-10-stake-in-juventus-football-club-solidifies-position-as-a-significant-shareholder/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

