Domestennis set for Big Ten Tournament in Ojai

The 16th ranked UCLA tennis team for women goes to Ojai, California this week to participate in the 2205 Big ten Women's Tennis Tournament. Matches started on Wednesday in Libbey Park with the first round. The fourth placed Bruins (15-7) meet no. 5 Seed Wisconsin (18-4) in the second quarterfinals on Thursday, with the first Serve planned at 12 o'clock pt. The game continues until Saturday's final.

Follow live

Live reporting of the 2025 Big ten Women's Tennis Tournament is available on B1G+. Point-by-Point Scoring from Libbey Park is accessible HERE.

Fans who are unable to attend UCLA tennis competitions for ladies at home can still follow live. Up-to-the-second score and streaming are available for all matches played here in the Tennis Center of Los Angeles.

In addition, in-match updates for home and road races can be found on the UCLA Women's Tennis X Account.

2025 Big at Women's Tennis Tournament

Wednesday April 23

Match 1: #8 Maryland 4 #9 Iowa 1

Match 2: #5 Wisconsin 4, #12 Penn State 0

Match 3: #7 Illinois vs. #10 Northwestern 15.00 pt

Match 4: #6 USC vs. #11 Michigan State 18.00 pt

Thursday, April 24

Match 5: #1 Michigan vs. #8 Maryland 9 hours PT

Match 6: #4 UCLA vs. #5 Wisconsin12 PT PT

Match 7: #2 Ohio State vs. Winner Match 3 15.00 pt

Match 8: #3 Washington vs. Winner Match 16 18.00 pt

Friday, April 25

Match 9: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6 12 pm Pt

Match 10: Winner Match 7 vs. Winner Match 8 15.00 pt

Saturday 26 April

Match 11: Winner Match 9 vs. Winner Match 10 17.00 pt

Past matchups

Series vs. Wisconsin: UCLA leads 5-0

Most recent vs. Wisconsin: USC won 4-3 in Los Angeles Tennis Center (summary) on 5 April

Women's Tennis Trio earns Big Ten Year-Eind Awards

Three Bruins were honored on Wednesday by the Big Ten conference, which announced his in the late season, as voted by the head coaches of the competition. Individual prize winners, All-Big ten and All-Freshman Selections and Sportsmanship Honorees were mentioned. Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer was named a member of the All-Big Ten first team. Kate Fakih And Kimmi Hance Second teamers were monitored. Fakih was a unanimous choice for the All-Freshman team. Hance was selected De Bruins' sportiness Honoree.

Last time -out

UCLA won all three of his last home games and reports Rutgers (April 19, 5-0), Maryland (April 18, 4-0) and no. 16 USC (April 16, 4-2). De Bruins celebrated seniors Kimmi Hance And Elise Wagle Prior to the Rutgers competition and both registered two-win days, with Wagle conquered the result. Hance, Wagle and Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer defended the top three courts with victories against Maryland. Kate Fakih's Team-High Sixth Clinching victory made an exclamation mark for the last battle for Los Angeles.

Criticize Deserves Big in honor to end the last regular season week

Kimmi Hance Was called Big Ten Player of the Week by the conference Tuesday, two days after she was honored, two days after she was honored to contribute to the program on Senior Day. She led De Bruins to a 3-0 week and won all six of her games played. Hance placed a 3-0 singles record and a 3-0 Doublemark in the last regular seasonal matches, while the Bruins Rutgers defeated (April 19, 5-0), Maryland (April 18, 4-0) and no. 16 USC (April 16, 4-2) in the tennis center of Los Angeles.

In the ranking

Team (April 22): No. 16 UCLA

Singles (April 22): No. 33 Kate Fakih No. 34 Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer No. 66 Elise Wagle No. 84 Kimmi Hance

Doubles (April 22): No. 9 Olivia Center / Kate Fakih No. 15 Kimmi Hance / Elise Wagle

* – Set of Matched Career High

Senior Spotlight

Seniors Kimmi Hance (Torrance, Calif./palos Verdes Peninsula HS) and Elise Wagle (Niskayuna, NY/Laurel Springs School) played in their last regular season matches such as Bruins on April 19. Hance and Wagle worked together to earn the PAC-12 Doubles Team of the Year Award in 2023 and collected all all-America recognition. Wagle repeated both performance in 2024 while they work together Tian Fangran . Hance made her NCAA Singles Tournament debut in the spring of 2024 and Wagle followed in her footsteps last fall. Hance qualified twice on the double side, while Wagle has cut four times with three different partners (including Hance in the fall of 2024 and 2023). As a pair, Hance/Wagle has risen as high as No. 4 in the ITA Doubles ranking (25 April 2023). Each has overshadowed the 100-Win Mark about singles and double matches, with Wagle sitting on 138 (63-35 singles, 75-32 Doubles) and Hance check in with 133 (59-37 singles, 74-24 doubles).

Uclacolades

Fakih voted Big first of the first -year student of the week for the fifth time April 16

Lutkemeyer mentioned Big Ten Player of the Week for the second time April 9

Fakih earns fourth Big ten Freshman of the Week Award April 9

Fakih again voted Big first first year student of the week again on March 5

Fakih will pick up Fourth Big at Weekly Award on 12 February

Wagle voted Big Ten Player of the Week 5 February

Fakih called Big first -year student of the week January 29

Lutkemeyer appointed Big Ten Women's Tennis Player to look at list January 6

Lutkemeyer Tabbed Big Ten Player of the Week November 13, 2024

Fakih mentioned Big Ten Player of the Week for the second time October 23, 2024

Fakih called Big Ten player of the week 25 September 2024

Autumn

Bruins were in action at five autumn tournaments, culminating in the first Fall NCAA individual championships. Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer Vesto teammate Kate Fakih In the ITA West Sectional Championships Singles final. Elise Wagle reached the semi -final. All three players qualified for NCAAs with their versions. The All-Freshman combination of FAKIH and Olivia Center Collected the Doubles title and earned another berth. Kimmi Hance And Elise Wagle The campaign started with a strong show on the ITA All-American Championships, which achieved second place in the Doubles field for its own NCAA place. Center and Fakih would run on Ncaas and beat three nationally arranged couples on their way to the title competition. The duo eventually fell in a third set of Tiebreak, but ended the fall with a 14-3 record (9-3 against ranked teams). Fakih also went 14-5 in Singles Play, while Lutkemeyer placed a 13-4 mark. Lutkemeyer and Guichard worked together to go 12-4 in double competitions.

2023-24 in Review

UCLA went 21-6 and reached the quarterfinals Tour of the NCAA championships. De Bruins recorded a 9-1 record in PAC-12 Conference game to earn the last regular seasonal gigging. They would close the crown with a 4-2 victory in the 11th ranking USC. UCLA declined five top 10 enemies during the campaign: No. 5 Stanford, no. 6 Texas, no. 7 Pepperdine, no. 8 USC and no. 9 Texas. The tandem of Tian Fangran And Elise Wagle was named the PAC-12 Doubles team of the year. Tian and Kimmi Hance received all-pac-12 first team awards. Bianca Fernandez was in the second team while Ahmani Guichard And Elise Wagle Made the Dear mental list. Head coach Stella Sampras Webster was named the Wilson Ita Southwest Regional Coach of the Year and Fernandez picked up the Rookie-of-the-Year Award of the region. Fernandez, Hance and Tian/Wagle participated in the individual event of NCAA Championships. Guichard (20-10) and Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer (20-8) Bound for the team leader with 20 singles profits, while Lutkemeyer (30-4) picked up a team-best 30 Doubles victories.

Who is back?

UCLA returns his most common participants in Singles courts 2-6, including All-PAC-12 Honorees Bianca Fernandez ” Ahmani Guichard ” Kimmi Hance And Elise Wagle . Ita Southwest Regional Rookie of the year Fernandez had a team-high 14 dual-match singles wins and made the NCAA singles field with Hance. Double -digit singles winners alongside Fernandez who returns to the Bruins are Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer (13), Guichard (12), Wagle (11) and Hance (10). Lutkemeyer (21), Hance (18), Guichard (16) and Wagle (14) each bring at least 14 Doubles victories from the 2023-24 season.

Who's new?

First -year Olivia Center (South Pasadena, Calif./san Marino HS) and Kate Fakih (Pasadena, Calif./Connections Academy) are new for UCLA before 2024-25. Frequent double partners during their junior Careers, the tennis recruitment network Blue Chip -Voorzicht worked together to gain access to the head drawing of the US Open Ladies Doubles by conquering the 18 -title of the girls on the Usta Billie Jean Jean Jean King National Championships in San Diego. Center also combined with Sophia Webster to claim the 18 Doubles Championship of the girls at the Easter Bowl 2014 in San Diego 2014. FAKIH qualified for the Girls' Draws on the Australian Open (Singles, Doubles), French Open (Doubles) and US Open (singles, Doubles) events in 2024.

Shibahara shines

Ena Shibahara, who played for UCLA during the seasons 2016-17 and 2017-18, played in her professional career in Doubles tournaments and saw her career-high singles ranking from No. 503 to no. 502 to no. 132 in 2024. She earned her first Grand Slemhip in 2022, together To achieve Roland-Garros. Shibahara made her first big women's doubles last round next to Shuko Aoyama on the Australian Open 2023. Shibahara/Aoyama was the last pair that was open in Toronto at the National Bank 2023, giving each player her second WTA 1000 championship. Shibahara climbed to a career-best no. 4 position in the WTAs Doubles ranking in March 2022 and entered 2025 on No. 46. She made her Grand Slam Singles debut on the US Open from 2024 and reached the main table as qualification before he qualified the Daria Saville of Australia. Shibahara represented Japan on the Billie Jean King Cup 2024 and made the best of her chance when he wasn't right then. 73 Jacqueline Cristian van Romania and follow-up-no. 54 Elisabetta Cocciaretto from Italy.

Star is the great CV