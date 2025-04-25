If you want to discuss the differences between the 2024-25 version of the Minnesota Wild and the previous submissions during the Bill Guerin era, that is a difference depth. The game had long been proud of their depth, with their ability to spread stars up and down the line -up and supplement them with the perfect pieces.

The heyday of this was the team of 2021-22. De Wilde Hadkirill Kaprizov, Matt Boldy and Joel Eriksson Ek on individual lines, and Kevin Fiala flanked courageously. In the lower six, Jordan Greenway, Nico Sturm, Nick Bjugstad and Brandon Duhaime did a combination of size and scoring punch.

The depth began to disappear when the chains of the randomness of the wild we weighed. All those Bottom-Sixers have disappeared. Heck, many of their non-as-good replacements Pat Maroon, Sam Steel, Ryan Reaves, Marat Khusnutdinov and Connor Dewar also play elsewhere. The spread-the-rich philosophy offered decreasing returns, with Minnesota being the highlight that missed the play-offs last season.

It is clear that they are back this year and the depth of Minnesota has been tested en route. The lack of Kaprizov and Eriksson Ek for almost half a season will each do that. Their depths had times in the sun – for example the performance of Marcus Johansson in Game 82. In the best case, however, they held up long enough for Kaprizov and Eriksson Ek to dive into the last four games and save the day.

The Wild is opposite the Vegas Golden Knights, who have nine players with 15 goals and seven with 40 points. Minnesota, on the other hand, has five and four respectively. Vegas has depth and the wild not.

So what is the solution?

It is clear to Hynes. Embrace the game for what they are: a team with one line. Hynes drives on his top line from Kaprizov, Boldy and Eriksson Ek, heavier than ever.

At first glance it seems that the two star players from Minnesota don't get much more ice age than normal. Boldy was on average 20 minutes, 17 seconds in the regular season, which has increased to 21:41 in the play -offs. In the meantime, the average ice age of Kaprizov is actually drop From 22:28 in the regular season to 20:56 in these last two games.

But in particular the minutes Kaprizov and Boldy are becoming more difficult. It is clear that there is the leap from intensity from the regular season to the late season. But even more, Hynes expands his stars for so many 5-on-5 ice age as human. With so few penalties that are called, there are more 5-on-5 minutes to go around.

Again, this is not new for Hynes, Kaprizov and Boldy. Kaprizov led the competition in 5-on-5 minutes per match, with 17:40, and Boldy became 19th with 15:40 a night. With Minnesota on average 49:56 of 5-on-5 minutes per game, their workload translates into approximately 35.4% and 30.6% of that available ice age respectively. Boldy's leading NHL Vooruit in 5-on-5 minutes per match (19:25; 34.5% of the available time) and Kaprizov is fourth (18:32; 32.8%).

What is new is how inseparable were those two (and Eriksson European Championship) in the late season. Per Evolving hockeyKaprizov played 34.8% of his 5-on-5 minutes with Boldy during the regular season. That is important, but it also shows how many Hynes the wealth wanted to spread. Why load the top rule when Kaprizov can thrive with Mats Zuccarello? It is safe to say that the mentality of the coach is different after two play -off games.

Kaprizov has 37.1 5-on-5 minutes in the late season, and almost 36 of them came alongside Boldy. The Boldy-Eriksson EK-Kaprizov line is already 32.9 5-on-5 minutes together, the most in the play-offs.

It is interesting that Hynes while he has dedicated hard to this charged top lineOn the road. At home it makes perfect sense to assemble your top players and to dictate the matchups. Butbruce Cassidyis the one with the last changePrivileges before Faceoffs, which means that he can choose who is going against that top line. Looking at the opposition of Kaprizov, we can see that the top line has had a heavy dose of Alex Pietrangelo, Mark Stone and Jack Eichel.

That doesn't matter. Hynes turns off his best players as often as possible and dares Vegas to stop them. They can't do that so far. Boldy has been on the ice for four 5-on-5 goals for Minnesota. Two came against the top line of Vegas van Eichel, Stone and Brett Howden. The game can also work under the idea that the more you release a top line, the fewer opponents can match you hard.

For example, while Pietrangelo had most minutes against Boldy (19:16) in this series and only allowed one goal against the star of De Wild, Boldy is still able to meet Shea Theodore who is more a puck-mover than defender-14 minutes. He is a party at that matchup and scored two goals and an assist. A coach is as good as Bruce Cassidy, he cannot hide his obligations for 20 5-on-5 minutes a night.

We must assume that this scheme is here to stay, unless Vegas can force adjustments. Being at home means that Hynes will get even more opportunities to poke for weaknesses in the Line -up of Golden Knights. He was able to match his top line against Stone and Eichel Hard, hoping to win that matchup and at the same time find opportunities for secondary scorers such as Marco Rossi, Marcus Foligno and Zuccarello to generate attack.

Whether it works or not, it is clear that Hynes' plan to overcome the depth of Vegas is to stop trying to be a depth team. De Wilde embrace what they are and try to overpower their opponents with pure star power. The fact that Kaprizov and Eriksson Ek are both healthy and Boldy peaks at the perfect moment means that being a team with one line is perhaps the formula that can finally bring Minnesota to the second round.

