



Derbyshire has mentioned a team of 13 players for the Rothesay County Championship fixture against Middlesex on the provincial land, from tomorrow (11 am). Wayne Madsen comes into play, only 11 points behind the leading Run scorer of Division Two, Max Holden van Middlesex, after he has beaten one innings less. He hopes to claim first place on the provincial land this weekend. Anuj Dal is equipped with a back problem, while Harry Moore and Aneurin Donald stay offside and collaborate with the club's medical team. Derbantshire Squad:



Wayne Madsen (C)

Harry came

David Lloyd

Martin Andersson

Luis Reece

Blair Tickner

Alex Thomson

Jack Morley

Mitch Wagstaff

Caleb Jewell

Brooke Guest (World Championship)

Pocket chappell

Pat Brown The opposition Middlesex has collected one victory, one draw and one defeat of their opening of three games, making them in fourth place, 19 points in first place. Former Captain Van Derbantshire, Leus du Ploy, led his way to the last time-out to victory with a number of big stroke on day four, while Max Holden is the leading Run scorer in the division with 398, which includes a high-score of 184. With the ball, Toby Roland-Jones remains one of the leading bowlers in the provincial competition, after he has already claimed ten wickets, while Spinner Zafar Gohar 13 has won. Pre-match talk Martin Andersson wants to build on Derbyshire's undefeated start of the season when they meet this weekend on Middlesex on the provincial land. After beating Gloucestershire in the season opener, Andersson scored his first class century against Leicestershire, while Wayne Madsen and Caleb Jewell belong to the leading Run scorers in the division and Luis Reece at the top of the Wickets hit lists. Andersson says, however, that Derbantshire was unhappy with their performance in the draw with Northhamptonshire and wants to go back to their best against Middlesex. “Were third, it was a reasonable start to the season so far,” he said. “Were happy with our first victory; a reasonable match against Leicestershire, but were disappointed as a group of how we played against North Hands. “But it is clearly good to come up with a draw and stand on this side of the table than the other.” At his former club, Middlesex: I think everyone who plays his old club wants to do as well as possible. It will be a good challenge, but I am looking forward to playing against people I know for a long time and hope for the best. How to follow Derbantshire's Rothesay County Championship Materature against Middlesex will be treated live on the club website, through our improved competition center. Our match center includes live streaming (where applicable)In-Play live score cards, ball for ball comment and statistics, everything you need to stay up-to-date, regardless of where you follow from! Updates are also provided through our social media channels, so make sure you follow us Twitter” Facebook And InstagramSo you never miss a moment of the promotion. Match center

