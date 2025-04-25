



Rosemont, sick. Three members of the UCLA tennis team were recognized on Thursday by the Big Ten conference, which announced his prices as voted by the head coaches of the competition. Individual prize winners, All-Big ten and All-Freshman Selections and Sportsmanship Honorees were mentioned. Three members of the UCLA tennis team were recognized on Thursday by the Big Ten conference, which announced his prices as voted by the head coaches of the competition. Individual prize winners, All-Big ten and All-Freshman Selections and Sportsmanship Honorees were mentioned. Rudy Quan Became the first -year student of the year. He also made the All-Big ten First Team, as well as the All-Freshman team. Emon Van Praise Sels Earned a place in the All-Big in Second team and was also chosen as the sportiness of the Bruins. Kaylan Bigun joined Quan in the All-Freshman team. Quan earned the number 1 place in the line-up of Ucla's singles on February 1 and never looked back, 6-1 in conference matches. He went 10-4 in Dual-Match Play, with five of his victories against nationally arranged players. In the last 10 days of the regular season, Quan No. 9 Ozan Baris by Michigan State (6-1, 6-2 April), no. 63 Calvin Mueller of Nebraska (3-6, 6-3, 6-1 April 20) and no. 80 Will Cooksey by Michigan (6-3, 6-3 April 11). During the regular season, Quan was declared a competition best three times as Big Ten Freshman of the Week. The team leader with 15 Dual-Match Doubles victories, Van Loben Sels had an 11-3 singles record during the regular season. He placed an 8-1 singles brand sign in Big Ten matches. The resident of Sacramento, California, was named Big Ten Player of the Week on 2 April after registering a 3-0 Doubles record and 2-0 singles marking with a 6-2, 6-4 triumph over No. 88 Vlad Breazu from Oregon (March 29). Of Gianluca Ballotta Van Loben Sels has set up a powerful partnership that prevailed 10 times in the last 12 games of the Bruins. Bigun won six of his eight singles decisions in Big ten Play. He received Big first-year student of the week for the second time on Wednesday after winning a few road victories, the second of which a 6-7 (5), 6-1, 7-6 (6) marathon result about Nikolay Syoev from Nebraska. The victory of Bigun Singles came on February 16, when he defeated no. 32 Maxi Homberg of Pepperdine 6-2, 6-3.

