Kate Madigan to interview for islanders GM -vacancy





The islanders will interview Devils Assistant General Manager Kate Madigan as part of their search to replace Lou Lamoriello at the helm of the front office, NewDay's Andrew Gross reports. Madigan, the daughter of the former islanders Explorer Jim Madigan, has been in the Front Office of Devils since the 2017-18 season. Initially hired as an analyst, New Jersey Madigan promoted their director of Professional Scouting in 2019 and again executive director of Hockey Operations in 2020. After two years in that role, they made her the sixth woman to serve as an assistant director in NHL history in the 2022 -off season. She isNow spent three seasons in that role, together with Devils GMTom Fitzgeraldand could be the first woman to serve as GM of an NHL club on Long Island. She is the first candidate to be firmly connected to the vacancy since the Isles announced on Tuesday that they would not renew the Lamoriello contract. Since Lamoriello was also the President of Hockey Operations of the team, minority owner John Collins is the one who supervises the search for a new top hockey decision maker. Madigan is likely to experience a lot of competition for the role. Elliote Friedman from Sportsnet identified Kings Senior AdvisorMarc Bergevinand former Blue Jackets GMJarmo Klinenas potential candidatesWednesday32 ThoughtspodcastAlthough it is not yet clear whether they will do thatare involved in the interview process. If they also choose to hire a separate president of hockey operations, a probably result if theyChoose a first NHL GM as Madigan Friedman speculated that Ken Holland AndEddie OlczykbeOptions there.

