



Responses made by veteran Chinese sports journalist Yang Yi about the table tennis of the country On April 22, a trending topic on social media, Their reported. Although best known for his basketball reporting, including exclusive interviews with Chinese NBA stars such as Yao Ming and Wang Zhizhi, Yang's insights over table tennis are often respected. “Wang Chuqin is the most followed player in the 60-year history of Chinese table tennis, thanks to the era of social media,” said Yang. “In the days of Zhuang Zedong or Li Furong, fans could only express admiration through handwritten letters.” Wang, 24, has more than 8.78 million followers on Weibo. In addition to Sun Yingsha, the top player of the top, the duo has combined nearly 20 million followers. Both recently participated in the Table Tennis World Cup in Macau, where their popularity helped to sell out tickets and attract thousands of fans. World number one table tennis player Wang Chuqin. Photo by Instagram/@wangchuqin_official Wang became the world number one in July 2023 for the first time and held the position until fellow countryman Lin Shidong took over in February 2024. Despite the ranking, many still consider cheek as the current face of tablecheres, especially with veterans such as Ma Long and Fan Zhendong who take a step back from the regular international competition. Yang, however, pointed out that Wang does not yet have to win a large international singles title, including Olympic Games, World Championships or World Cup. His best results are bronze medals on the World Cup 2024 and 2025 and a silver at the 2023 world championships. “Wang's rise to number one was largely due to winning points in the WTT system, that's why many people thought he was the best,” said Yang, adding that a Chinese player cannot really be called number one without winning at least one of the three most important tournaments. Lin, 20, also came under fire. Despite winning silver on the World Cup 2025 in Macau, his first medal on a major, he fell short in the final against Hugo Calderano in Brazil, who also defeated Wang in the semi -final. In the past decade, only two Chinese players, MA and Fan, have consistently dominated the Majors. Ma won two Olympic gold, three world championships and two world cup titles. Fan collected one Olympic gold, two world championships and four world cup titles. Outside of China, only Germany Dimitrij OVTcharov (World Cup 2017) and the Brazilian Calderano (2025 World Cup) have won large titles during this period. The next major Singles event is the 2025 world championships in Doha, Qatar, planned for May 1725. Do not participate with MA and Fan, the Spotlight shifts to Wang, Lin and emerging international players.

