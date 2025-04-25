



Restriction is creativity what sports have a “T20 fication” moment in history? I have just finished listening to a really good first episode of Unofficial partnerS new series dedicated to cricket, inside edge. https://lnkd.in/ebzsvkjt apart from the new life of breathing memories of the similar and fascinating (for a teenager!) Cricket magazine from Australia in the nineties, there were a number of really insightful discussions. In one of those, Richard Asked the question of which other sports had completed a T20 fication process, with 3×3 basketball and rugby sevens that brought out examples. It made me think … instead of rugby sevens, what if rugby 130 years ago his T20 transformation would actually go through ??? For basketball? Exactly 71 years ago! Just hear me for cricket, it's easy to think that the determining function of T20 Cricket is only a shorter version of the existing sport (preceded by multi -day and then, more recently, one -day cricket). However, what T20 really changed was the chance to take risks. The format reduces an important source for battery people bent the maximum number of balls in an collection. It minimized this source to that extent (while retaining the number of available wickets) that had drastically changed the calculation of the risk/reward for batters. This limitation forces them to become much more offensive as a very positive thing for fans (although some traditionalists would undoubtedly disagree!). 3×3 and rugby sevens, however, are much more defined by fewer players on the field/pitch and shorter timetables. For me, Rugby Unions T20-Ficaiton was the development of Rugby League created in 1895. Leagues Definitioning Feature is completed Tackles and a play The Ball, of which there is a limited number of on each set. The available possession is limited, unlike trade unions (theoretically) infinite phases. Just like T20, the minimization of an important available resource completed tackles/phases changed fundamentally the attacking intention and the desire to take more risks. Maintaining control over the ball is simply not an option under the rules of Rugby League. Fans of League would undoubtedly suggest that this function makes the game so breathtaking (although I am sure that Union -fans would have arguments to go the other way). As far as basketball is concerned, I think the T20 moment was actually the implementation of the shot clock. Coincidentally, this day (for people in the US) was introduced to the NBA in 1954 (for people in the US). Previously, teams were able to hold the ball in an indefinite period of time, the time in possession was almost unlimited. It took the NCAA much longer to introduce a shot clock to take a look at what unlimited possession sometimes led, this remarkable video from 1968 is a great example! https://lnkd.in/e4fqs-jr more in the comments below … Curse of the Character Limit!

