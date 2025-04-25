Sports
How Beau Atkinson's transfer commitment influences Ohio State Footballs 2025 Defense
Columbus, Ohio Defensive End -Help was not at the top of Ohio States transfer portal needs for the spring window, but that does not mean that it would not be a chance to increase the positions.
The Buckeyes replaced their entire start of the start of the line of defense, a group that helped them to a national title. On the point means that Jack Sawyer and JT Tuimoloaus departure, which combined for 120 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 21.5 bags, 10 pass breakups, five forced rags and 115 edition last season.
That is a lot of production to replace, and two boys who have played practically every meaningful Snap for the past two years. You cannot only expect that the boys who patiently wait behind them to automatically take on the challenge.
That is why Osu chose to bring reinforcements through through former North Carolina Defensive End Beau Atkinson.
A four -star 2022 Recruit arranged in the mid -2000s that came from high school, atkinson has spent one of the Tar Heels more productive defenders in the past two seasons. In 610 career -snaps he registered 54 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 11 bags and 39 edition, with most of the arrival during a Breakout 2024 season. But a change in leadership, in which Bill Belichick took over as a head coach, has led to Atkinson looking for a change of environment. He came to visit earlier this week, he found that new house in Columbus.
Atkinson entails the type of production and experience that the Buckeyes are now missing in the defensive end, even if there is trust in the recurring talent. His two years of production is more than each of them has to offer. But this is not a movement that was done out of despair.
Ohio State is not looking for quality options. It just creates more of it.
Kenyatta Jackson and Caden Curry, in turn, have waited and have flashed their potential in smaller roles. Now they seem ready for breakout seasons.
Former five -star CJ Hicks has finally found a house that fits well with his skills. Everyone is banking that the transition from Linebacker to defensive end will finally unlock the best version of him.
Idaho State Transfer Logan George seems to have had a smooth transition to the Power 4 level, which indicates that he could be a quality bike in 2025. Then there is Zion Grady if the man under the first -year defensive rulers with the best chance of making a role in year 1.
That is a solid group with a potentially high floor. But adding a man like Atkinson, who has more career pressure and bags, can increase the ceiling.
Ohio states that the defense has traditionally been at its best if it has productive defensive ends that can come after the quarterback. Sawyer and Tuimoloau finally found a way to do that consistently in 2024 and it led to a point in the play -off of the University Football. But now both are gone and take all that production with you.
Should the Buckeyes absolutely add a defensive end this spring? No. But if there was a worthwhile to check, it would not hurt to explore the option at least. If you do this, you can feel so much better about the overall depth of the position, while you also increase your expectations for what is possible in 2025.
