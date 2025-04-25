Ann Arbor, Mi Romeo -parents Matthew and Teresa Kavanaugh travel throughout the state for their three sons AAA travel hockey competitions. They saw a need for healthier and fresher food options on ice rinks.

Their chain of IJsarenaetenases have been extended to Ann Arbor with plans to do the same in Chelsea.

The Kavanaughs recently opened one Hak Detroit Eatery in the Biggby Coffee Ice Cube Ann Arbor, where they specialize in characteristic sandwiches, salads, soups and pizza.

They are also in the middle of renovating a space on the top floor that was previously used for banquets and events on the ice rinks of hockey and figure skating. It will be a bar and grill with a view of the ice rink called CD Top Plank.

A Chop Detroit Eetcafé has taken over the concession ribune in the Biggby Coffee Ice Cube in Ann Arbor.Provided by Matthew and Teresa Kavanaugh

Chelseas Ice Arena is the following, said the Kavanaughs. An express version of Chop Detroit, specialized in soups and smoothies, is expected to open at the concession ribune at The Arctic Coliseum in Chelsea This year.

They also take over the Arctic Breakaway Sports Bar in the Arena, where they are planning to keep the existing menu and the staff while they add their own dishes. They also plan to install two trackman golf simulators there.

In about a year and a half they have taken over various ice rink concessions and they converted into fast eateries with healthy menu options, said Matthew Kavanaugh.

People don't expect to find their favorite sandwich on a hockey track, he said. It is nice to turn the script over people.

The family has traveled so much for their Sons hockey matches, it is to the point at which we almost put on beds (on ice rinks) and has changed our postal address, he joked.

Matthew and Teresa Kavanaugh, who own Chop Detroit and CD top shelf -eetings, are expanding to more ice rinks in Michigan.Provided by Matthew and Teresa Kavanaugh

I thought how can we improve concessions to add a facility to the ice rink, he said.

Most recipes are the creations of Teresa Kavanaughs. She gives a 7th and 8th class science at the Shelby Junior High School in Shelby Township.

She comes from an Italian family, so she really likes to come up with new sandwich ideas, said Matthew Kavanaugh.

He also had a hand to create the concept. He had watched a number of viral videos online from people who chop some ingredients and put them on Hoagie buns.

I made them for my children and they loved it. They are picky eaters, so I thought, if my boys like this and the kid test have passed, other people might like it, he said.

Founding Chop Detroit and CD Top Shelf is a new career path for him with which he can spend more time with their children. He previously worked for a company for a medical device.

The Italian Clapper -Sandwich is their top seller, said Kavanaugh. The sandwich has capicola, salami, pepperoni, ham, lettuce, banana pepper, tomato, onion, delicate sauce, Italian dressing and ProVolone cheese.

The lamplighter, with Italian beef, and the dirty Dangler, with turkey, ham and fried jalape chips, are also popular, he said.

Their other locations are a Chop Detroit and CD -above shelf in the Biggby Coffee Ice Cube Brighton, formerly called the Kensington Valley Ice House. They also have locations in Mount Clemens Ice Arena and the Hazel Park Ice Arena.

We have three other locations that we now evaluate, said Kavanaugh. He said the five -year plan is to expand to Ohio and Indiana and at one point franchise in franchise.

The brand gets more recognition, especially in the Michigan hockey and art skating communities, he said.

The Ultimate Dream: To have a location in Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

