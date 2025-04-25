Sports
Messi Focus for Grandson's football signature Hunt
BBC News, West Midlands
A football fan says he pays tribute to his deceased grandfather by having each member of a World Cup -winning team sign a handmade replica of the trophy of the tournament – and now that Lionel Messi has in his visor.
Gabriel Goldsack, 34, lives in Germany, but his Football -obsessed Argentinian grandfather was a dedicated in favor of his national team.
After Argentina won the World Cup 2022Mr. Goldsack promised to collect every member of the team's signature on a replica trophy, in respect to his grandfather, who died the year before and did not see the victory.
Goldsack is a step closer to completing his journey after tracing Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martnez in Birmingham.
After waiting about four hours outside the club's training field with other fans, Mr. Goldsack said that Martnez was intrigued by the 34-year-old Spanish speaking in an Argentinian accent while he had an Argentinian flag.
“He asked if I was from Argentina and what I did here,” Mr. Goldsack told the BBC.
“I said,” I'm here because of you, I brought you a letter “and explained everything.
“I spoke to Spanish for a few minutes. He was quite moved by the story.
“He said,” Wow, that's great, keep going “.
“When he was about to leave, he hit his arm out of his car and gave me a handshake. That was delicious.”
Goldsack also shared his story with other villa fans while waiting outside the training field.
“Some of them said,” I don't want to meet Martinez now, I want you to meet him “,” he laughed.
The 34-year-old has traveled through Europe during his mission and has so far collected 23 signatures, including the manager of the National Team, Lionel Scaloni.
Only four signatures continue to exist before he ends his search – that of Franco Armani, German Pezzella and Marcos Acuam – as well as the leading goal scorer of the team and the most covered player, Lionel Messi.
Mr Goldsack, who lives with his girlfriend in Cologne, said he would organize a trip to Argentina to get the following signatures, he would set his sights on Messi.
“I sent letters and e -mails to [Messi’s club Inter Miami] But I didn't get an answer, “he said, and added that he still thought of how he would attract the player's attention.
When Mr Goldsack ends his journey, he says he will show the trophy – a replica made by an Argentinian artist for a period of nine months – in addition to the ashes of his grandfather, Jorge Enrique Goldsack Pastor.
“But everyone called him Quito,” said Mr. Goldsack.
“He was obsessed with football. I also love it, but he would go so far to see the second or third division of football in Bulgaria. He was in a different competition.”
In particular, Mr. Goldsack said that his grandfather would talk about Messi.
“He always repeated how he was really disappointed how God treated Messi,” he said, with regard to the performance of the Argentinian team in national competitions.
“He said:” When I die, I will talk to the big boss there and try to change some things. “
“I remember looking at heaven during the World Cup and thought 'now time'.”
Goldsack decided to start his search as a way to pay tribute to his grandfather.
“I remember my mother told me that they pay tribute in many cultures with photos and stories and stories as a way to remember [loved ones]”He said.
“I thought,” I'm going to get a replica from the World Cup and have signed it to share your story and honor you “.”
But as the signatures drop his task list, the 34-year-old mixed feelings had about the end of the project.
“On the one hand, it feels great – on the other, a bit frightening,” he said.
“With my girlfriend we had a lot of fun doing this.
“She really likes treasure hunts and this is like a European treasure hunt, to training sites, hotels … On the one hand I want to finish the replica, on the other hand it keeps us going.”

