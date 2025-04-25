



Thibodaux, La. The tennis team of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) #4Men dropped a tough 4-1 quarter-final match on the #5 private-Privé-Privés (UNO) on Thursday in the Southland Conference (SLC) tennis championships at the regional sports complex of Thibodaux. In a doubles session with two rain removals, the Privateers (13-7) insured the 1-0 lead. Utrgv's no. 1 duo of second -year years Santiago Serrano and freshmen Loic Young Kriegel Roll to a 6-1 victory, but the matches on the second and third courts were much tighter. At Hof 3, second -year Ivo lighter and freshmen Eduardo Menezes Bought back from an early 0-2 deficiency to lead 5-2. But the uno team ofJulian Franzmann/Marc MailAnswered with five consecutive games from their own matches to even the session with a 7-5 victory. The battle in the second flight between Utrgv's Redshirt Junior Sam Whitehead and second -year -old Paolo Bonaguro and the Privateers -duo ofJay Teming/Joseph TownesNeed a tiebreaker to be decided. The Vaqueros were sharp to come from behind and forcing the extra frame, but the privateers ran away with the 7-6 (8: 6) victory to conquer the double point. Mail and Franzmann extended the lead from UNO to 3-0 with righteous victories of identical 6-4, 6-0 scores on the first and third courts. Subsequently, the teams were hit with the third rain delay of the competition, so that the Vaqueros was given for more than an hour to reset their bodies and mind. Utrgv (10-15) pushed all four singles matches that still played to three sets. Isqueiro received the Vaqueros on the board with an impressive comeback victory, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, in the second flight. Second -year Will Roberts showed incredible resilience at Court 5 and fights against two match points 5-1 in the third to storm back and send the decisive frame to a tiebreak. His match did not go with Roberts with a 2: 1 lead in the Tiebreaker. The Privateers took their place in the semi-final with a Come-From-Behind4-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory byWrote to screwIn the sixth flight. Result

Dubbels (1, 3, 2) 1. Santiago Serrano / Loic Young Kriegel (Utrgv) def. Matthew System of Viser (UNO) 6-1

2. Jay Teming/Joseph Townes (Uno) def. Sam Whitehead / Paolo Bonaguro (Utrgv) 7-6 (8: 6)

3. Julian Franzmann/Marc Mail (UNO) Def. Ivo lighter / Eduardo Menezes (Utrgv) 7-5 Singles (1, 3, 2, 6) 1. Marc Mail (one) def. Sam Whitehead (Utrgv) 6-4, 6-0

2. Ivo lighter (Utrgv) def. Matthew Shind (Uno) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

3. Julian Franzmann (Uno) def. Santiago Serrano (Utrgv) 6-4, 6-0

4. Loic Young Kriegel (Utrgv) vs. David Tesic (UNO) 4-6, 6-2, 0-4 UNF.

5. Will Roberts (Utrgv) vs. Jay Teming (Uno) 5-7, 6-0, 6-6 (2: 1) Unf.

6. Sep van Visser (one) def. Eduardo Menezes (Utrgv) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goutrgv.com/news/2025/4/24/-4-mens-tennis-drops-tight-quarterfinals-match-to-5-new-orleans.aspx

