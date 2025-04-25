



The first 18 players in the American Hockey schedule for the world championship tournament of the following months are four to have made an NHL All-Star team: goalkeeper Jeremy Swayman and Forward Matty Beniers (2022 Olympian), Clayton Keller and Tage Thompson. The full list of players is here. More skaters can still be added. Worlds start on May 9, co-gastheer of Denmark and Sweden. The Boston Bruins Swayman is the only player from the first 18 to be in the 4 Nations Face-Off team from February. Fifteen of the 23 players from the Fear 4 Nations Face-Off Roster are currently not available for worlds because their teams are in the Stanley Cup play-offs. Players whose teams from the play -offs are eliminated can be added to the American selection for worlds at a later time. The American head coach is the San Jose Sharks Ryan Warsofsky. Swayman, 26, was the unused third goalkeeper in 4 countries behind Connor Hellebuyck and Jake Oettinger, whose teams are both in the Stanley Cup -Play -offs. Swaymans saves percentage and goals against average both fell from 2023-24 to 24-25, so his show at Worlds could significantly influence his chances of making the Olympic team. Joey Daccord, another keeper to make the world team, can also be in the race for an Olympic place. De Kraken No. 1 of Seattle is in fourth place among the Americans this season with 55 Starts (behind only Hellebuyck, Oettinger and Swayman) and bound for the fourth with 27 wins. The US was eliminated from the worlds last year in the quarterfinals. The Americans became fourth in Worlds in 2022 and 2023 and made the semi -final 12 times since the IIHF recovered a Bracketed Playoff round in 1992. Their best finish in that span is third in general. The last silver of the US in Worlds came in 1950. The only gold in an independent worlds came in 1933. The US has already qualified for the Milan Cortina Olympics from Milan Cortina, where NHL players are expected to participate for the first time since the Sochi Games 2014. The American head coach for the Olympic Games is the Pittsburgh Penguins Mike Sullivan. Caroline Harvey trained in a famous boxing school before he became an Olympic hockey player as a teenager.

