





The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice-President Rajeev Shukla strengthened that India will not play bilateral cricket against Pakistan in the aftermath of the terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam. India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since 2012-2013 when Pakistan traveled to India for a series of limited. India went to Pakistan for the last time in 2008. The only time that the two teams faced each other is during international competitions with Pakistan who came to India for the ODI World Cup 2023. However, India refused to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025 and their competitions – including the match against Pakistan and the final – were held in Dubai. Read also | RCB vs RR IPL 2025 Live updates and Live Score “We are with the victims and we condemn it. Whatever our government will say, we will do it. We will not play with Pakistan in the bilateral series because of the Government Standard. And we will not play with Pakistan in Bilaterals in the future. But when it comes to ICC event that we play because of ICCENNEENGAMANNE. Sport thanks. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia also expressed his participation about the attack. The cricket community is deeply shocked and tormented by the tragic loss of innocent lives in the horrible terror attack on Pahalgam yesterday. On behalf of the BCCI, while I condemned this horrible and cowardly action with strongest possible words, I extend our sincere condolences to the affected families and prayers for the deceased souls. When sharing their pain and sorrow we are hand in hand on this hour of tragedy, “said Saikia. In a solemn gesture of solidarity and respect, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) fiddled with the victims of the terror attack in Pahalgam during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match no. 41 between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Rajiv Stadans. In honor of those who have lost their lives, a moment of silence of 60 seconds was observed before the start of the game, after a formal announcement about the public address system, according to the Media Advice Bybcci. As a result, both the stadium and temporary employment audience were able to participate in the tribute. During the Worp, the captains of both teams offered their condolences and strongly condemned the horrible act. During the game, players, competition officers, commentators and support staff wore black bracelets as a sign of respect. The commentary team further recognized these gestures in the air, which reflected on the emotional meaning of the tribute and the shared sorrow of the nation. Thebccialo made a conscious decision to perform the game without a fanfare. There were no cheerleader performances, party fireworks, music or DJ activities – to guarantee a worthy atmosphere that honored the ceremony of the occasion. (With ani inputs) Topics mentioned in this article

