University of Minnesota Athletics

The men's hockey team of Minnesota announced the eight team prizes that were presented annually from the 2024-25 campaign.

John Mariucci MVP Award – Jimmy Snugdoed

Encouraged as the 'godfather of Minnesota Hockey', John Mariucci (Eveleth, Minn.) Was an athlete with two sports (hockey and football) at the University of Minnesota before returning to his Alma Mater as head coach of Gopher Hockey from 1952-1955 and 1956-66. As a player in 1940, Mariucci was a first team All-American and Team Captain for Gopher Hockey, who led De Maroon & Gold to the National Aau Tournament title of 1940 with a perfect record of 18-0-0. Mariucci also helped the Gopher football program to win a national title in 1940. After the university, Mariucci played in 223 NHL games in the career with the Chicago Blackhawks. Mariucci, who died in 1987, was admitted to the inaugural class of the American Hockey Hall of Fame in 1973 and recorded as a builder in the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1985.

Jimmy Snugdoed was appointed as the AHCA/CCM Hockey All-America West Second Team, in which a remarkable junior campaign was concluded, where he had a career-high 51 points on 24 goals and 27 assists. A top 10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, he earned All-Big ten First Team Honors and was also a Big Ten player of the year finalist after leading Minnesota with 17 Multi-Point competitions. The Chaska, Minn., Native was a consistent point producer for the Golden Gophers, who reached the score sheet in 30 of the 40 games played this season and set a career-long goal score of six matches of 11-31 January, a total of nine goals in that piece.

Mike Crupi Most Determined Player Award – Oliver Moore

Mike Crupi (St. Paul, Minn.) Hielp St. Paul Johnson helped win the Minnesota State High School Tournament from 1963 before he fell twice for the Gophers in 1966 and 1967. The attacker registered 44 points (23 goals, 21 assists) and 128 Penalty games. His 27 criminal minutes against Michigan on January 13, 1967, remains the single game record of the program for penalty minutes. Crupi died as a result of a car accident at the age of 22 in 1969 while playing professional hockey.

Oliver Moore Earned this prize for the second consecutive season and concluded a strong second -year campaign where he recorded 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) in 38 games. The resident of Mounds View, Minn., Matte his first -year student in accordance and achieved for the first time in his collegial career with double digits thanks to an increase in the late season with seven goals in his last 14 outings. His four -point weekend during the last weekend of the regular season yielded the Forward Big ten Conference First Star of the Week Honors. Moore, an important contribution to competition match, is in 10th place of all B1G skaters with 21 League points and led the Gophers in Faceoff -victories with 355.

Frank Pond Rookie of the Year Award – Brodie Ziemer

Frank Pond (two ports, Minn.) Served as the third captain of Pride on Ice during the 1923-24 season and led Minnesota to a 13-1-0 record as conference champions. Pond later became the head coach of the program for five seasons from 1930-1935 and led the chestnut and gold to a 46-24-4 record behind the couch. Pond died in 1993.

In his collegial debut season, Brodie Ziemer Quickly came forward as an important contribution and all Minnesota smokies was scoring with 23 points at 12 goals and 11 assists. Known for coupling performance, he secured two game-winning goals and opened the score in four games, including back-to-back games in Minnesota Duluth. The Breakout moment of Chaska, Minn., Bid the Breakout moment of the product with a winner of the Overtime Game in Wisconsin who went viral before he yielded a seasonal, four-point night at home against the badgers to help secure a seasonal whip of the border rival. Ziemer is in third place under B1G-smokies with 18 points in 24 league outings behind two-target efforts compared to Michigan State and Wisconsin.

Elwin “Doc” Romnes Leadership & Sportsmanship Award – Mason Nevers

Elwin “Doc” Romnes (White Bear Lake, Minn.) Coached the Maroon & Gold for five seasons between 1947 and 1952 after a successful gaming career in St. Thomas who led Romnes to play one of only two Americans in the NHL in the NHL in his career in his career, in his Carrère, in his careèrefinalfinal his career, in 1934 and 1938. In 403 career in 1934 and 1938. In 403 career in 1934 and 1938. In 403 career in 1934 and 1938. In 403 -career in 1927. In the 403 -career in 1927. In 1927. In 1927. -Games in 1934 and 1938. In 1934 and 1938 played in 1934 and 1938. Romnes served only 46 penalty minutes and earned the Lady Byng -Trophy in 1936. Romnes died in 1984.

Veteran Vooruit Mason Nevers Wrap his fifth and last season with the chestnut and gold as a team captain, leadership embodied both on and outside the ice to collect this honor for the second year in a row. Despite missing six weeks because of an injury, the product of Edina, Minn, skated. Three of his goals opened the score in a match, the second most in the team, while he had stored the playing goal on the road in Ohio State. His steady presence and resilience were helpful in supervising the Gophers to their third Big ten Conference Regular Season title and the fifth trip to the NCAA tournament during his term of office.

Dr. V. George Nagobads Unsung Hero Award – Luke Mittelstadt

Dr. V. George Nagobads (Riga, Latvia) remains one of the greatest influencers of the American hockey of his time. Nagobads served as the team doctor of Gopher Hockey from 1958 until his retirement in 1992 to help Minnesota with the first three national titles of the program in 1974, 1976 and 1979. In 1978 Herb Brooks took the Trophy Nagobads and established the annual Dr. V. George Nagobads Uncol Hero Award. However, his biggest contributions to hockey in the United States may have been on the international stage. Nagobads was appointed team doctor for five American Olympic ice hockey teams (1968, 1972, 1980, 1984 and 1988); Including the “Miracle on Ice” team that won the gold medal at the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid and the silver medal -winning 1972 Olympic ice hockey team for Olympic gentlemen who participated in Sapporo. Nagobads was included in the American Hockey Hall of Fame as part of the 1980 Olympic team in 2003 and later individually honored by the organization in 2010.

Junior defender Luke Mittelstadt Delivered quietly one of the most consistent and impactful versions of the season along the blue line for the Gophers. In all 40 games he played two goals and 16 assists for 18 points, while his 13 assists in Big ten Conference Play are bound to the team leader. A product of Eden Prairie, Minn., He had four multi-point efforts, all Minnesota victories, and served in a key role in special teams and in late-game situations. His contributions often flew under the radar, but his plus-23 rating and 48 blocked shots were of vital importance for the success of the team.

John a Maisich Outstutanding Student-Athlete Award Axel Begley

John Mayasich (Eveleth, Minn.) Remains Gopher -Hockey's icon decades after his skates for the last time. Mayasich, a four-fold all-American, still has school records with 298 points and 144 goals in 111 career competitions, while his 154 Assists are second in the history of programs. A team captain for the chestnut brown and gold during the 1954-55 season is Mayasich's no. 8 sweater the only retired number in the history of Gopher Hockey. Before Mayasich joined the Gophers, Mayasich helped the high school in Eveletheren to win four consecutive state titles from 1948-51. After his university career, Mayasich won a silver medal at the 1956 Olympic Games in Cortina d'Ampezzo before adding a gold medal to the 1960 Winter Olympics in Squaw Valley. Mayasich was admitted to the American Hockey Hall of Fame in 1976.

A financial major at the Carlson School of Management of Minnesota, Axel Begley played in 15 games during his second collegial campaign. He showed his versatility by skating as an attacker and a defender to help the Gophers win a B1G -Regulical Seasonal Championship. This year he put a total of four shots on goal, including a few in the state of Ohio, and finished with three blocked shots. A resident of Mahtomedi, Minn., He also earned the honor to be an academic All-B1G selection.

Donald M. Clark Community Service Award – Aaron Huglen

Donald M. Clark (Kensal, ND) heeft misschien niet gespeeld voor Gopher Hockey, maar zijn bijdragen aan de hockeysport hebben blijvende indrukken gemaakt op het programma, zelfs na zijn dood in 1999. Een afgestudeerde van 1941 van de Universiteit van Minnesota, Clark hielp de Minnesota Amateur -amateur -AMATEUR -Associatie in 1947 en later als vice -president van de Verenigde Staten en een lid van de Verenigde Staten en een lid van de Verenigde Staten en een lid van de Verenigde Staten en een lid van de Verenigde Staten en een lid van de Verenigde Staten en een lid van de Verenigde Staten en een lid van de Verenigde Staten en een lid van de Verenigde Staten en een lid van de Verenigde Staten en een lid van de Verenigde Staten en een lid van de Verenigde Staten en een lid van de Verenigde Staten en een lid van de Verenigde Staten en een lid van de Verenigde Staten en een lid van de Verenigde States of the United States. US Olympic Hockey Committee. Clark was honored by the NHL with the Lester Patrick Award in 1975 and was admitted to the US Hockey Hall of Fame in 1978.

For the second consecutive year, Aaron Huglen Is the recipient of this honor and was an active part of the local community through Outreach programs via his church. The Roseau, Minn., Native served as an alternative captain for the Gophers in his last campaign and amounted to 19 points on five goals and 14 assists to help Minnesota win another conference title. This season he won 52.9 percent of the Faceoffs, the highest percentage of each regular center, and registered 274 victories, the second the majority of each Gopher. Huglen achieved academic All-B1G award for the third time in his term of office and also received the B1G Sportsmanship Award.

Tom Mohr Playoff MVP Award – Jimmy Snugdoed

Tom Mohr (Hopkins, Minn.) Appeared in just 12 career competitions as a keeper for the Gophers with an 8-3-1 record, but his last appearance will never be forgotten. In the NCAA title game of 1976, Minnesota fell behind Michigan Tech after the first period, so that coach Herb Brooks Mohr sent in for an exemption. Mohr stopped 11 of the 12 shots with which he was confronted when Minnesota gathered for a 6-4 victory to win the second national championship of the program.

Jimmy Snugdoed bore his regular seasonal success in the late season, where he led the Gophers in scoring during four Playoff appearances, because he was involved in six of the 11 total goals. He scored two goals, both in the NCAA Fargo Regional in 2025, and added four assists during the B1G tournament to complete the post season with three multi-point versions. His Power-Play count versus Massachusetts was his team-best 14th point at the Manvoort for the season and the 19th Power-Play goal of his term of office.

