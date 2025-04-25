A portrait of the former cricket player in England and the current head coach of the English ladies team, Charlotte Edwards, was unveiled this evening in the long room at Lords.

Edwards was honored for her performance on and next to the field with the portrait, and she was accompanied by her family and those who inspired her career for the unveiling of the artwork of Hero Johnson.

The former captain of England represented her country more than 300 times and won two world cups, including the T20 World Cup against New Zealand in Lord's in 2009. She also lifted the ashes on a career that included two decades.

Edwards was recently appointed the new head coach of England, and despite a busy schedule of coaching obligations last year, she was closely involved with this committee and gave a lot of her time to the creative process.

Edwards said about her portrait: “I want to thank MCC for this wonderful honor. I walked into the long room tonight and I was blown away my portrait in this beautiful room with so many great players – it is really special.

'I think Hero [Johnson, the artist] has recorded everything about me – when I saw this for the first time, it brought a tear to my eye.

“I think my father would have been very, very proud of this.”

The Lord's portrait program has been running in its current form for two decades, but MCC has been collecting art and artifacts since the Victorian period, so that it is opened a dedicated museum in the 1950s, making it the oldest sports museum in Europe and the second oldest in the world.

The club currently houses around 3,000 photos, of which 287 portraits, and this newest committee from Edwards was painted by Hero Johnson.

Johnson is a visual artist based in London and originally from Cornwall, and is a member of the Royal Society of Portrait Painters. In her painting process she found Edwards very at home at Lord's, and given the focus on the environment in which she painted her, it is a somewhat unusual commission for Johnson as an artist.

She said: “My original ideas were focused on the field and the physical nature of the sport, but after I had met Charlotte, I started to appreciate how important the mental dimension of the game is, the strategy and psychology, and the required cricket brain, so it seemed that she tones in thought instead of action.

“From the beginning it is always my intention to try to catch something of the inner world of my babysitter, as far as I can perceive/interpret it. I think you are painting with that feeling. I think the psychological aspect of portraits is just as important as the physical resemblance. Without might have a big painting, but I don't know if it would be a portrait.”

Charlotte Goodhew, MCC Collections and Programs Manager, said: “We are very proud of our portrait collection at Lord's – some of the most illustrious cricket staff can be seen around the pavilion.

“Charlotte, thanks to her excellent career and her position as a pioneer in ladies cricket, very much contributes to that Pantheon, and we are pleased to make her portrait the newest addition to the iconic long room.”