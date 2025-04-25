The advantages and disadvantages of working from a Japanese hot spring hord

Onsen Ryokan Stay leads to a number of surprising discoveries.

If you are a writer, content maker or another type of “digital nomade”, most of your days will probably be spent for a screen, at home or in an office office. That is the situation where our writer Ahiruneko is in, and although he usually does not like working in cafes or co-work areas, there is one place that he always longed for to spend a working day: An Onsen Ryokan.

The thought of writing while she is locked up in a hot spring hostel has always imagined an old romance, and Ahiruneko has always imagined that it would feel like an appreciated novel writer from the past. So when he reported reporting of Gyoza not Manshu TomeikanA Ryokan in Numata City, Gunma prefecture, he had some free time after work, and because it was a weekday, he realized that this was his chance to live his dreams of writing from an old inn.

He seized the opportunity, he booked for the night and immediately turned into the loungewear that was provided by the establishment. He looked around the room and found the perfect place to write – the Hiroenkind Engawa (veranda) usually seen in traditional houses. This space is generally included in the room arrangement of most Ryokan, where it acts as a conservatory, often with a view, while calling the nostalgia of traditional Japanese houses.

The hiroen is sitting from the main room, with a small table and a few chairs.

From this viewpoint, Ahiruneko was able to look at the landscape while working, and it gave him an indescribable sense of calmness that was different from his usual weekday service.

He felt a nice sense of fulfillment and satisfaction when he typed his words, and although the room was quiet, he did not feel the need for music because there was no feeling of loneliness or uneasures.

For Ahiruneko, the silence of the Still Ryokan was the ultimate background music.

His concentration was better than normal, but after a while he could not ignore the heat of the laptop on his thighs, so he moved to the low table in the middle of the room.

This was not a normal desk or table, because the low height meant that he had to sit, and while he bowed over the laptop while he was sitting on a pillow, he felt that he was channeling the old writers who would be in the same position.

Oh, for a kill and some parchment instead of a mouse and computer.

Just as Ahiruneko had the feeling that this change of environment improved its writing style, he came across a rather modern discomfort.

There were no power greenhouses nearby.

This would not have been a problem for the old writers who put pen on paper, but for a digital nomade such as Ahiruneko, who did not have an extension cord with him, this was a problem that he could not ignore.

While he closed his laptop and set up it to charge next to the wall bus, he didn't mind the inconvenience because it meant that he could grab this opportunity to have a break and enjoy a change in pace.

So he went out his room …

… and went to the swimming pool area of ​​hot spring.

One of the big advantages of working from a Ryokan is the chance to step into a hot spring whenever you want, and Ahiruneko couldn't help soak in the outdoor pool that he all had for himself.

The flowing hot spring water let the creative juices of Ahiruneko flow, and while he thought his laptop had some time left to charge, he took the opportunity to relax his muscles in one of the luxury massage chairs.

Before he returned to his room, he stopped for a quick place of solo table tennis, using the racket to hit the ball against the wall.

With the light of the day that is now fading, Ahiruneko went on the hallway …

… and to the machine, where he was able to pick up a cold can of beer for some evening shift.

Returning to his laptop, he took a sip of the beer and felt the true pleasure of the Ryokan kept washing over him.

The deep feeling of emotion he felt while he sipped his beer in the conservatory while he saw how the sunset surprised him. It was as an ultimate mix between working day and vacation, and after closing the curtains, he felt the cosiness of the room wrapping his arms around him.

Typing his last words to meet his deadline, there was nothing left for Ahiruneko to do than eating and sleeping … and maybe take a bath or two before they pay for it the next day.

While he enjoyed the calm loneliness of the inn, far away from his colleagues in the office, Ahiruneko felt a desire to stay here forever and never return. The benefits of working from the Hot Spring Inn roads certainly opposed the disadvantages, and it turned out to be an even better experience than he had imagined. Now he is looking for ways to explore other Ryokan stay and further explore his love for beer in the Hiroen.

Ryokan -Information

Gyoza no manshu tomeikan /

Address: Gunma-Ken, Numata-Shi, Tonemachi Oyo 1519-2

15192

Website

Photosoranews24

Do you want to hear about the latest articles from Soranews24 as soon as they are published? Follow us on Facebook And Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]