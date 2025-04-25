In anticipation of Kent Women's first match on the Spitfire site, St. Lawrence this summer on Saturday, horse skipper Megan Belt has issued a rally cry to the members and supporters of Kent to come and support the women in a weekend without a men's competition at home or road.

View Derbyshire Falcons Match Preview

Now in her second season as a captain, Megan Belt is excited to the horses this weekend at the Spitfire site in Leiden against Derbantshire Falcons -Women. She quickly encourages as many people as possible to show their support to Kent -Women on 26 April in the house of Kent Cricket.

“I think it should be that 'one club' approach,” she starts. 'Because there is no men's game, I hope more people will come [to The Spitfire Ground] And support our ladies team. Hopefully we will perform and we will set up a big show for everyone who comes to support.

“I know that our planned home games have been recorded in Kent -membership packages!

“Hopefully we can also inspire some children. I am just very enthusiastic to set up a show, let people look and the more support we get, the better.

“More support means more help to show that we have to be in 'Tier One' with as big as we can get. Hopefully we can do that. There is no better feeling than to play cricket for a large crowd.”

Kent Women will play in three games this year: the Women's Metro Bank One Day Cup, which started last week for the horses in Middlesex, the Vitality Blast for women and unique in the women's game, the Vitality T20 Women's County Cup, a straight knock -out competition that starts next month.

“We have never had that before,” says Belt with a smile. “For me personally I am very enthusiastic about playing three different types of cricket.

“Also for the girls, the more cricket we play, the better. Hopefully we can set up a show here for members and supporters who come down to support us. They can see different sizes that we play, and hopefully it will be a entertaining season.

'I think if you have never looked at ladies cricket before, try it.

“It is a very different sport than the men's game, but I think it can be comparable in a certain way. It is something else that members have also included in their membership packages. The more cricket you view, the better price -quality ratio, sure!

“Like I said, I really want to be able to set up a show, and I want to prove the members and supporters that our ladies team should be in 'Tier One'. We need people, we need vagrants on seats, and we need people to do that to do that.

“For me personally I also love the fans of Kent. I love the more people and the more chance for us to perform for and inspire, the better.”

Next home game

Kent Womens Home Opener is this weekend at the Spitfire Ground!

Be there to witness the start of the new era of Kent women in the house of Kent Cricket on Saturday 26 April:

Admission is free for all valid 2025 Kent -members.

Without people know -match in the weekend of April 26, this is your ideal opportunity to support Ken -Women on the Spitfire Ground in their first home game of the 2025 season, the first year of a new chapter for the horses.