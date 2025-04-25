Sports
Megan Belt: “If you've never looked at ladies cricket before, try it”
In anticipation of Kent Women's first match on the Spitfire site, St. Lawrence this summer on Saturday, horse skipper Megan Belt has issued a rally cry to the members and supporters of Kent to come and support the women in a weekend without a men's competition at home or road.
View Derbyshire Falcons Match Preview
Now in her second season as a captain, Megan Belt is excited to the horses this weekend at the Spitfire site in Leiden against Derbantshire Falcons -Women. She quickly encourages as many people as possible to show their support to Kent -Women on 26 April in the house of Kent Cricket.
“I think it should be that 'one club' approach,” she starts. 'Because there is no men's game, I hope more people will come [to The Spitfire Ground] And support our ladies team. Hopefully we will perform and we will set up a big show for everyone who comes to support.
“I know that our planned home games have been recorded in Kent -membership packages!
“Hopefully we can also inspire some children. I am just very enthusiastic to set up a show, let people look and the more support we get, the better.
“More support means more help to show that we have to be in 'Tier One' with as big as we can get. Hopefully we can do that. There is no better feeling than to play cricket for a large crowd.”
Kent Women will play in three games this year: the Women's Metro Bank One Day Cup, which started last week for the horses in Middlesex, the Vitality Blast for women and unique in the women's game, the Vitality T20 Women's County Cup, a straight knock -out competition that starts next month.
“We have never had that before,” says Belt with a smile. “For me personally I am very enthusiastic about playing three different types of cricket.
“Also for the girls, the more cricket we play, the better. Hopefully we can set up a show here for members and supporters who come down to support us. They can see different sizes that we play, and hopefully it will be a entertaining season.
'I think if you have never looked at ladies cricket before, try it.
“It is a very different sport than the men's game, but I think it can be comparable in a certain way. It is something else that members have also included in their membership packages. The more cricket you view, the better price -quality ratio, sure!
“Like I said, I really want to be able to set up a show, and I want to prove the members and supporters that our ladies team should be in 'Tier One'. We need people, we need vagrants on seats, and we need people to do that to do that.
“For me personally I also love the fans of Kent. I love the more people and the more chance for us to perform for and inspire, the better.”
Next home game
Kent Womens Home Opener is this weekend at the Spitfire Ground!
Be there to witness the start of the new era of Kent women in the house of Kent Cricket on Saturday 26 April:
Buy tickets now
Admission is free for all valid 2025 Kent -members.
Without people know -match in the weekend of April 26, this is your ideal opportunity to support Ken -Women on the Spitfire Ground in their first home game of the 2025 season, the first year of a new chapter for the horses.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.kentcricket.co.uk/news/megan-belt-if-you-havent-watched-womens-cricket-before-give-it-a-go/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- XI says that China must “overcome” the challenges of fleas ai
- Reformed UK acquires seats from Congress to delay elections as voters take revenge on labor.
- The key accused in the case of firing of the Imran Khan rally obtains two terms of life
- Hockey, Hope and Healing: Ishkode Cup returns stronger than ever
- I also transmit a message from President PRABOWO
- The judge says that ice expelled two -year -old American citizen without a significant process
- The rise of Robert “generic” proves how the conservatives hurt
- Men's Tennis ends to a Southland title in style with 4-1 win over Njit
- Trump and Macron shook hands, as the crowd of Pope encourage him to do it as a sign of peace. #Bbcnews
- Shooter gave a term for life for the attack on Imran Khan – Journal
- India Ipl Cricket | National
- Trump sends only via real estate mogul to deal with Putin