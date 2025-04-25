





In the aftermath of the terrorist attack of Pahalgam who claimed the lives of 26 people in Kashmir on 22 April, the horrible act worldwide was condemned. Reactions are strong from all neighborhoods, including sports organizations. Twenty-six people died as terrorists of a foothills of Lashkar-e-Taiba opened fire on a group of unsuspecting tourists in the picturesque meadows of Baisaran in Pahalgam, which resulted in one of the worst face-offs with Pakistan. Cricket between the two countries was also informed after the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Over the past decade, India and Pakistan play each other alone in ICC (International Cricket Council) and continental cricket events. The last time the two teams played a bilateral series between themselves was in 2012-2013. India versus Pakistan Cricket conflicts always attract a huge crowd in every part of the world. The two teams are almost always contracted in the group phases of all ICC and continental events to grab maximum eyeballs. But after Pahalgam's terrorist attack, some speculative reports claimed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wrote to the ICC, so that India and Pakistan are not pinched in the same group in future global events (such as World Cup and the Champions Trophy). A report in CricbuzzHowever, said it was not the case. “A top BCCI office carrier also said that such a development is news for him. The BCCI authorities are sensitive to the prevailing national mood, but if things stand, there is no truth in speculation,” said it. There is no Big Men's ICC event this year. The World Cup World Wounds is being played in September-October in India. Pakistan has qualified for this and according to previous similarities it will play his matches at a neutral location. For that there is the Asia Cup of the gentlemen, where India are the designated hosts. That tournament will also be held at a neutral location. The BCCI has also made its attitude clear about playing Pakistan on the cricket field. “We zijn bij de slachtoffers en we veroordelen het. Wat onze regering ook zal zeggen, we zullen doen. We spelen niet met Pakistan in Bilateral Series vanwege de regeringstandaard. En we zullen niet met Pakistan spelen in bilaterals in bilaterals die in de toekomst zijn. Maar als het gaat om ICC-evenement dat we spelen vanwege ICC-engagement. ICC is ook wat er gebeurt, ze wil ( BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia also expressed his participation about the attack. “The cricket community is deeply shocked and tormented by the tragic loss of innocent lives in the horrible terror attack in Pahalgam yesterday. On behalf of the BCCI, while condemning this horrific and Lawardly action with the strongest possible words in the hand of their pain and grief. Tragedy,” Saikia said. Topics mentioned in this article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/cricket/no-more-india-vs-pakistan-in-cricket-world-cups-after-pahalgam-terrorist-attack-report-claims-bcci-8249013 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos