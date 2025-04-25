St. Cloud State Mens hockey adds threesome or transfers





St. Cloud, Minn. St. Cloud State men's hockey added a trio transfers with head coach on Thursday Brett Larson Announcement of the Signing Sessions of goalkeeper Patrick Berzindefender Find loftus and defender Max Smolinski. After a season, Berzines and Loftus join the huskies at Maine and Massachusetts respectively, while Smolinski comes to Scsu after three seasons at RPI St. Cloud State men's hockey added a trio transfers with head coach on ThursdayAnnouncement of the Signing Sessions of goalkeeperdefenderand defender. After a season, Berzines and Loftus join the huskies at Maine and Massachusetts respectively, while Smolinski comes to Scsu after three seasons at RPI “We are very enthusiastic to add Patriks, Finn and Max to our schedule for the coming season,” said Larson. “All three student athletes fit the form of the player we are looking for and from the ice and fit directly into our program. We look forward to getting them to St. Cloud and to keep preparing for the coming season.” Berzins, Who Hails from Talsi, Latvia, Played his Freshman Campaign at Maine from Hockey East where he played in Two Games, winning his lone start of the season with a 14-save performance against Stonehill on Dec. 8. Prior to his time at Maine, Berzins Played Two Seasons of Junior Hockey, Splitting the 2022-23 Season Between the Danbury Hat Tricks (NAHL) and Tri-City Strom (Ushl) Before spend the season 2023-24 with the Madison Capitols). With the Capitols, Berzines placed a 16-12-2 record with a 3.12 goals-to-agaid average EN .901 savings percentage while ranked in both categories in the top 10 of the USHL and once earned USHL target defender of the week. During that season, Berzines was a teammate of the current Husky Austin Burnevik . Berzinen played for his home country Latvia in the IIHF World Championships 2022 and 2023 and placed a 2.47 GAA EN .914 S% in the 2023 tournament. Loftus, a resident of Blaine, appeared in 33 games in his first -year campaign in Massachusetts, where he placed an assist and nine blocks with a +3 mark on the ice. Before this time in the east, Loftus played regular matches for the Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL in 125, where he recorded 12 goals and 45 assists for 57 points. He served as an assistant captain in 2023-24 and helped reach Sioux City de Western Conference Finals. In Prep, Loftus played for seasons at Blaine High School, where he appeared in 90 games and scored 85 points (18g/67a). Smolinski will join the Huskies for his senior seasons after three season at RPI, where he produced 10 goals and 32 assists for 42 points with three Power Play goals in 108 games. He played in every match for the engineers for three seasons and produced a career-best five goals and 15 points in his 2024-25 Junior campaign. In the classroom, Smolinski has been appointed as the ECAC All-Academic team and an AHCA Krampade-learned All-American. Prior to his time with RPI, Smolinski played for the Tri-City Storm (USHL, 2019-20 and 2020-21), the Johnstown Tomahawks (NAHL, 2020-21) and the Fargo Force (USHL, 2021-22). With The Force, Smolinski produced four goals and 17 assists for 21 points in 62 games and was a teammate of the current Husky Tyson Gross . Max is the son of Bryan Smolinski, who played four collegial seasons and was the leader in the state of Michigan, before an NHL career of 15 seasons where he played for eight teams. Stay for all the last on St. Cloud State Hockey, stay informed of Scsuhuskies.com and follow the team Twitter” Instagram And Facebook. Visit to contact the cardwww.scsutickets.com Or call 1-877-Scsutix / 320-308-2137.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scsuhuskies.com/news/2025/4/24/mens-hockey-st-cloud-state-mens-hockey-adds-trio-of-transfers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos