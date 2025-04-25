



The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) is proud to announce a renewed collaboration with Double Happiness Shanghai (DHS), where the worldwide supplier of sports equipment is mentioned as the official table partner of the Finals World Championships for the next four years (20252028). DHS, a long -existing and iconic brand in the table tennis world, has been supporting international table tennis since 1961. Known for his dedication to innovation and excellence of equipment, DHS is recognized as one of the most trusted and respected names in sport. DHS has been an essential part of our sports trip for decades, said Steve Dinton, ITTF Group Chief Executive Officer. Their dedication to push the boundaries of equipment technology and their passion for designing beautiful world-class tables makes them a natural and appreciated partner while we continue to increase the ITTF final of the world championships to new heights. As part of this collaboration, the ITTF World Championships 2025 in Doha, Qatar, the official DHS Rainbow Table, will be a spectacular mix of design, symbolism and technology. The table top will contain a new color, Qatars National Maroon, a first in the history of table tennis, combined with a golden rainbow frame symbolizes the glory of champions, the rainbow table also includes an advanced variable lighting system, which can make dynamic lighting effects during the event. This innovation reflects a seamless merger of aesthetic attraction and powerful functionality, creating a stunning visual platform for the world's best athletes to perform at their peak. Mr Lou Shihe, General Manager of Double Happiness, stated “Under the guidelines and rules of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), Double Happiness is excited to continue to innovate and find new breakthroughs. The maroon table design was conceived by the Doha World Table Tennis Championships Organising Committee and then Approved by the ittf at the end of 2024. We look forward to the world table tennis championships Finals representing the Highest Level of Competitive Table tennis and see how the games will unfold. In 2026, the ITTF World Team Championships Finals returns to the place where it was first hosted, London, which completes a century -long journey of sport growth. It promises to be an extraordinary opportunity and to celebrate 100 years of table tennis. The host countries for the ITTF World Championships final 2027 and 2028 will be chosen on 27 May 2025 during the upcoming ITTF annual General Meeting (AVA). In an unprecedented show, a record number of member associations has submitted bids that mark a historic milestone for sport and have the global attraction and growth of the sport.

