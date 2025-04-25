Alabama Football NFL Draft Picks: Tracking Each player set up

The first round of the NFL design of 2025 has been completed. And each of the Alabama football stripes stay alive.

With Tyler Booker (no. 12 Dallas Cowboys) and Jihad Campbell each selected in the first round, Alabama Football promotes a series of nine straight concepts with several first round picks.

Alabama had at least one first round pick in each of the last 17 NFL concepts.

Day 2 of the NFL Draft starts at 6 pm CT 25 April with all eyes on Alabama Quarterback Jalen Milroe and his potential home in the second or third round.

Follow the NFL conceptup dates from 2025.

How many Alabama football players were chosen in NFL Draft?

Follow along for a complete list of Alabama -football players selected in the NFL Draft 2025:

11:02 pm, April 24: Jihaad Campbell, the Formeralabama footballallall-American linebacker that was generally expected that a first round NFL concept choice was left to the number 31 General Pick after a shoulder injury, which thePhiladelphia EaglesTraded and used to secure Campbell.

And Campbell has plans in terms of how he intends to repay the Eagles.

“I'm going to give it 100%, everything I have in me,” Campbell told ESPN. “The richer has just become rich.”

10:42, April 24: Nick Saban praised Jihad Campbell after the Philadelphia Eagles had selected the former Linebacker of Alabama in the NFL design.

“He has a huge range, speed,” Saban said on ESPN. “He can play in or out. … Getting the only reason (the Eagles) getting him here is because people have had some injury questions because of a shoulder surgery. He may not be ready for the camp. But if you are the Eagles, what can you care? You will choose a man who might be there for the next 10 years.”

22:40 hours, April 24: Alabama has a first round concept choice.

Jihad Campbell, who started most of the last two seasons as a Karmozijnrode Tide Linebacker, was selected with the number 31 General choice of the 2025 NFL design by the Philadelphia Eagles, who exchanged one place to protect the Alabama defender.

8:53, April 24: Shortly after he was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the NFL concept, Tyler Booker did not cut words out when he told Cowboys fans what to expect at the next level.

“They get the same thing Alabama got,” said Booker. “A leader, someone who likes to work, someone who loves practicing, someone who loves his teammates, someone who wants to win multiple championships. I can't wait to promote the tradition of success in Dallas.”

8:41, April 24: With the selection of Tyler Booker at number 12 General by the Dallas Cowboys, Alabama Football has had 17 consecutive NFL concepts with at least one first round pick.

8:36 pm, April 24: Chris Kapilovic spent a season with Tyler Booker. But the Alabama Football Offensive Line Coach was ecstatic for the Crimson Tide Left Guard when he was selected with the number 12 general choice by the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Draft,

My husband @iamtylerbooker Is elite on and next to the field! The cowboys have just got a Helluva much better !! JUICE! – Chris Kapilovic (@coachckap) April 25, 2025

“My Man (Tyler Booker is elite on and next to the field,” wrote Kapilovic. “The cowboys have just got a Helluva much better !! Juice!”

8:32 pm, April 24: While he covered the NFL concept for ESPN, Nick Saban saw the Dallas Cowboys select Alabama Guard Tyler Booker, who signed in 2021 with the Crimson Tide and turned into an all-American and permanent team Captain.

“This guy is a fantastic young man. He is smart. And you talk about a good leader. He is physically, very heavy. His movement in the flight, that's why people keep him so much fun. This guy has a huge muscle mass that is important to be a power player in the NFL.”

8:29 PM, April 24: A former Alabama football all-American is officially on its way to the NFL.

Tyler Booker, the former Crimson Tide -Team captain and starting left guard, was selected with the number 12 general choice in the first round of the NFL design of 2025 Thursday by the Dallas Cowboys.

7:48 pm, April 24: Travis Hunter, the broad recipient and defensive back who is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, was selected with the number 2 General choice by theJacksonville JaguarsHe exchanged with theCleveland BrownsTo secure Hunter.

While Hunter celebrated his new house, the ESPN NFL concept broadcast showed a representation of formerAlabamafootball All-American Don Hutson, who played both sides for theGreen Bay Packers.

7:28, April 24: Isaiah Horton had something to celebrate on Thursday evening.

The Alabama wide receiver transfer celebrated as Cam Ward, his former Quarterback in Miami, was selected with the number 1 General Choice of the NFL design by the Tennessee Titans. He posted a photo of him and neighborhood with the caption “Number 1 that is stamped.”

In one season with Ward Horton had 56 catches for 616 Yards and five touchdowns.

7:07 pm, April 24: Jalen Milroe, Tyler Booker and Jihad Campbell are not Alabama's only football players at the NFL Draft.

Alabama Quarterback Ty Simpson posted an Instagram story about him that was the NFL Draft Green Room with Crimson Tide players.

5:16, April 24: Alabama Football Offensive Lineman Tyler Booker is in Green Bay, Wisconsin for the NFL Draft 2025.

Booker could be the first guard of the board on Thursday evening as a former All-American and Crimson Tide Team Captain.

5 pm, April 24: Jalen Milroe is in Green Bay, Wisconsin for the NFL design of 2025. And taking the red carpet on Lambeau Field, Milroe showed off with his outfit.

4:59 pm, April 24: Jihad Campbell has arrived for the NFL design of 2025.

Campbell shone as a junior in 2024. The first team All-Sec Linebacker and the second team All-American had 117 Tackles Eighth Best in the History of Alabama and led the team with 11.5 Tackles-For-Loss. He was a semi -finalist for the Bednarik Award and the Butkus Award.

4:57 pm, April 24: As a whole, when Kalen Deboer thinks of the impact of Jihad Campbell, Tyler Booker and Jalen Milroe, he thinks of a group that has navigated adversity with Alabama Voetbal.

“These guys had choices to stay, choices to go,” Deboer said on ESPN's “College Gameday”. Every program in the country would have taken them. And they bet in themselves. That is the key that improves is that they are retaining that faith, those betting in themselves, and that they can do it if they just think about it. “

For the potential first round Picks from Alabama, who are each in Green Bay, Wisconsin for the design, Deboer said “enjoy the experience” and “celebrate”.

4:54 pm, April 24: In a short appearance on ESPN's 'College Gameday', Alabama football coach Balen Deboer spoke about the impact that Jalen Milroe had made on the field in 2024, but soon pointed to the impact that Milroe left on the program as a whole and what he could bring to the NFL.

“When I think of Jalen early, his vehicle was one of the first in the parking lot,” Deboer said. “The reputation here was early. Only nobody could hit him when it came to the players. Only the work ethics he enables is an honor to his mindset and how bad he wants it.”

Alabama Football NFL Draft: which Crimson Tide players were chosen in 2024?

Alabama had selected 10 players in the NFL design of 2024:

OT JC Latham: First round, no. 7 General, Tennessee Titans

LB Dallas Turner: First round, no. 17 General, Minnesota Vikings

DB Terrion Arnold: First round, no. 24 General, Detroit Lions

DB Kool-Aid McKinstry: Second round, no. 41 General, New Orleans Saints

The Chris Braswell: Second round, no. 57 General, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WR JERMAINE BURTON: Third round, no. 80 General, Cincinnati Bengals

DT Justin Eboigbe: Fifth round, no. 105 General, Los Angeles Chargers

RB Jase McClellan: sixth round, no. 186 General, Atlanta Falcons

K will Reichard: Sixth Round, no. 203 General, Minnesota Vikings

DB Jaylen Key: Seventh round, no. 257 General, New York Jets

When is 2025 NFL Draft?

Here is a look at the schedule for the NFL design of 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin:

Round 1: 7 pm CT, April 24

7 pm CT, April 24 Rounds 2-3: 6 pm CT, April 25

6 pm CT, April 25 Rounds 4-7: 11 am CT, April 26 June

How you can view 2025 NFL concept

The NFL design of 2025 will be broadcast on NFL Network, ESPN and ESPN2, starting with the first round April 24 at 7 p.m. CT.

Colin Gay treats Alabama Football for Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA Today Network. Reach him with [email protected] Or follow him @_Colingay On X, previously known as Twitter.