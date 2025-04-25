



Thibodaux, La. – The Nicholls State University Men's Tennis Team saw the season ending on Wednesday with a 4-0 loss for number 1 Seed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the opening round of the Southland Conference Tournament in the Thibodaux Regional Sports Complex. With the loss, Nichollsfinishes with a .500 record on 11-11 is. The islanders will continue to the semi -final after winning their second victory this season against the colonels. AMCC started with a 1-0 lead after claiming the double point. Amar Suarez/Etienne Marty won 6-2 Maxwell Lindstedt / Marcell Marki At No. 2 Beforematthieu Coignet/Nathan Favier Upended Felipe Spagnuolo / Michael Wood 6-3. In Singles promotion, Suarez was the first island resident to end when he won in court sets Colin Tavares 6-3, 6-2, at no. 2. Marty then followed with a straight set over wood at number 5, who took both sets 6-2. Nicolas Trebuchet needed another point to clinch and ended the game with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Marcell Marki at No. 3. Although the colonels have not won a set against AMCC, Kotaro Matsumura Gave a 3-0 lead in his second set on the top line against Favier.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://geauxcolonels.com/news/2025/4/24/colonel-mens-tennis-falls-4-0-to-islanders-in-slc-tourney.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos