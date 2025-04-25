After 73 caps and five goals for Scotland, as well as two Commonwealth Games -performances, Duncan Riddell has announced his retirement of International Hockey.

He said: I had such a great time to play for Scotland and it was the greatest honor. My wife and I expect our first child and IVE to have recently started a new job with Living with the Lions, a company that organizes sports trips for schools and clubs. Based on that, it felt like the right time to go aside and enjoy the new challenges that are for us.

Duncan played U21s for Scotland when he was first called to the Senior Squad, but as a 19-year-old student he did not fully appreciate the demands needed to start an international sports career. He left the program and a few years later he got the chance to return. His then club coach, Chris Anderson, was the driving force behind it and Derek Forsyth welcomed him back and gave him his first cap.

Duncan remembers: my first game was in 4 countries in Poland and it is one of my best moments that hockey play. It was a scarce crowd, but it was such an enormous honor and we finally won the tournament that brought me on a really good journey.

He then played every game for Scotland in that first year with the team, including appearing in Glasgow at World League 1. The successes came thick and fast and 2017 was a year of exceptional performance for the Scotland Mens -Team. The highlight was Eurohockey Championship II in Glasgow, which after so many years came close, Scotland men finally got qualification at the A -division.

Duncan said: I walked my elbow in the semi -final, so I missed the final, but it was when I first started to feel like I was an important part of the team. Winning the tournament was great, but it was a bit different for me. I was not in the team long and some boys had experienced all the years of not qualified by B division. I expect a bit wo, but I could see the emotion on the boys who had experienced it before. Winning that tournament was actually a very big problem.

The euro success in Glasgow was quickly succeeded by another huge tournament: the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. Gold Coast was the highlight of Duncans career. He remembered: ID moved to Reading to get exposure to the highest possible level of hockey, hoping that it would help me to get me selected for the games. I lived with Lee Morton while I was down there and we played in a very good reading side.

When the game team was announced, it was emotional to see my name there. I burst into tears on the phone to my father; It was the proud moment for me. The experience that had to follow was the best I have ever done.

At Gold Coast, the Blue Sticks competed against South Africa; Canada; Australia; New -Zeeland, for a play -off match against Malaysia. The Scottish finished sixth, the highest place finish for Scotland men at a Commonwealth games.

Duncan remembered: we played Australia in the group and went down 3-0 in about two minutes. With Australia, the home country was, the crowd was incredibly loud. I thought, oh my God, would lose 20-0. Fortunately we gathered and finished 5-2, but that was great to be part of. Beating South Africa with some sensational goals was also a real highlight. It was a very special experience and the comrade is what I remember most.

The Blue Sticks then went on stage at a division in Antwerp and it was a tournament that Duncan saw his 50 earnone Cap for Scotland in the match against the Netherlands. The Scots went against Germany; Ireland; The Netherlands; Wales; And England, with the cruelty of target difference to see the team relegated.

Duncan said: it was the highest level and quality of the hockey I have ever experienced. It was pretty cool to get my 50one Cap in the match against the Dutch and plays against the best players in the world. My parents were there, which was really fun.

He then appeared his second Commonwealth Games in Birmingham 2022. A fairly incredible opening match saw the Scots with New Zealand signs before Scotland faced Australia; South Africa; Pakistan; And Ghana.

He said: we almost had good crowds as if it were a home games. The New Zealand competition was unreal and I have never experienced such a atmosphere that it was raw.

I was one of the older boys, so I aimed a lot to make sure that I was in the best possible form. I expected to be selected, but there is always a bit of self -doubt, and I was so proud to be part of it as a senior player.

Duncan would make two more tournament appearances for Scotland; A Eurohockey qualification match at Uddingston and Eurohockey Championship II in Dublin. Again, it was a time of change. Jonny Caren took over as a head coach and after retirement there was an influx of young players into the team.

Duncan reflected: there were only four players aged 30 or older, so there was a lot of responsibility for us. I tried to give a positive example and be someone with whom the young players could talk. It felt like a restart, but the team, although very young, was clearly very good and now it certainly started to see that in the performances.

If you have a career like Duncans, so many people can be thanked for their contributions and support over the years. He said: my greatest influence was Mike Leonard. He was my school coach and really brought me to hockey. I thought it was great about the word go and went to him for all kinds of advice, even at which club I participate. All this helped me to go to the highest level, with playing for Scotland. He was an incredible first coach and had such a passion for the sport.

Derek Forsyth is another huge for me. He gave me my first cap and I loved him as a coach – I will be grateful for everything he did for me as a player and a man. There are so many boys in the team over the years who like to thank. Craig Falconer was the best man at my wedding; Lee Morton, Alan Forsyth and Michael Bremner set expectations and held high standards, they were major influences in the team. Chris Grassick was at school for a few years and was one that I always looked up to, so to get the chance to play with him in a shirt from Scotland was great. Cammy Fraser was another great captain, clubmate and a good friend of mine. Countless others, too much to name, has helped me over the years.

I also want to thank my family. My parents took me everywhere and my wife supported me so much to be a hockey player. Their support has been so important to me over the years.

A huge congratulations from everyone at Scottish Hockey to Duncan Riddell during a fantastic career in Scotland.