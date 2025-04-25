County Cricket Day One: Surrey v Somerset, Notts against Sussex and more Live | County Championship

Ali talks to Leicestershires big beast: “,”elementId”:”74415004-694d-4d21-8e43-248d8b93d0a7″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.RichLinkBlockElement”,”prefix”:”Related: “,”text”:”Englands Josh Hull fired up by Lions beasting and gold dust of Anderson”,”elementId”:”ce344802-8561-4b35-b66f-67c461795697″,”role”:”thumbnail”,”url”:”https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2025/apr/24/cricket-josh-hull-england-lions-leicestershire”}]”Attributes”: {“Pepled”: False, “Keyevent”: True, “Summary”: False}, “Blockcreatedon”: 1745572858000, “Blockcreatedond display”: “05.20edt”, “Blocklastupd “play:” PlastdaPed: “PlastdaPed: “PlastupDated: “PlastupDated: “Plast: “Plast: “Plast: “Plast: “Plast: “Plast: “Plast: “Plast: “Plast: “Plast: “Plast: “Plast: “Plastuped”. 05.27edt “,” BlockFirst Publiculliced ​​”: 1745573235000,” Blockfirst Publicut display “:” 05.27edt “,” Blockfirstpubliceddisotimezone “:” 05.27 “,”, “,”, “”[]”Primarydateline”: “Fri 25 Apr 2025 06.48 Edt”, “Secondarydateline”: “First published on Fri 25 Apr 2025 05.08 EDT”}, {“Id”: “6807A8298F0887D718C2DD9C”, “Elements “Elements”: “Elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Good morning! An early train down to London (off peak all day on a Friday) and The Oval is beaming. Footballs are being kicked about in warm-up and theres a lazy-days net to the side, next to the banks of blackbird-egg seats. “,”elementId”:”cf27a807-c5c7-44e2-9a89-2764d344aadb”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Its a truncated progamme of games today just two in Division One and three in Division Two. Well be here all day play starts at 11am. “,”elementId”:”f293a86b-5bad-440c-9875-59f03a2507a6″}]”Attributes”: {“Pinned”: False, “Keyevent”: True, “Summary”: False}, “Blockcreatedon Ddisplay “:” 05.03edt “,” Blockfirstpubliced ​​”: 1745572135000,” Blockfirstpubliceddisplay “:” 05.08edt “,” Blockfirst Publicutdisplay “:” Predablayube “, Contributions “:” Contributions “:” Contributions “:” Contributions “:[]”Primarydateline”: “Fri 25 Apr 2025 06.48 EDT”, “Secondarydateline”: “First published on Fri 25 Apr 2025 05.08 EDT”}, {“Id”: “680B3BDBDB8F08082B6071D782”, “Elements”, “elements”, “” elements “,” “elements”, “”: “elements” “:” elements “,” “Elements”: “Elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” DIVISION ONE “,”elementId”:”3d1092c9-6bc9-42ed-ac03-1ba70a611d84″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Trent Bridge: Nottinghamshire v Sussex “,”elementId”:”d14fc4b8-039d-471c-80d7-8fdcf9851610″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” The Oval: Surrey v Somerset “,”elementId”:”2359d908-ba80-4c8d-a120-a34b5d29cf27″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” New Road: Worcestershire v Durham “,”elementId”:”33b5bdab-9c8d-46c5-b9b1-cb8142ad4dc5″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” DIVISION TWO “,”elementId”:”87a49d4a-d0dc-4b00-ae50-42b5fb6e8880″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Derby: Derbyshire v Middlesex “,”elementId”:”356bf25d-af62-4e79-868b-0bc5e463e051″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Bristol: Gloucestershire v Leicestershire “,”elementId”:”bc981eb7-0582-426f-b786-d5e091e03a3d”}]”Attributes”: {“Pinned”: False, “Keyevent”: True, “Summary”: False}, “Blockcreatedon “,” Blockfirstpubliced ​​”: 1745572135000,” Blockfirstpubliceddisplay “:” 05.08edt “,” Blockfirst Publicated Display Zone “:” 05.08 “,” Title “:” Fictures “,” Contributions “:” Contribations “: “:” Contributions “:[]”Primarydateline”: “Fri 25 Apr 2025 06.48 Edt”, “Secondarytateline”: “First published on Fri 25 Apr 2025 05.08 EDT”}], “Filterkey events”: False, “ID”: “Key-Events-Carousel-Mobile”, “AbsoluteserverTimes”: False, “Rendering target”: “Web”} “> Important events

Switch on JavaScript to use this function

Gloucestershire Have a sub-prime morning oh that is a peach-like ride for four of Archie Vaughan for Jordan Clark, and there is another four, square, next ball in Bristol. Van Beek and Holland who caused so many chaos in Old Trafford on Sunday evening, also cut the top order of Glos: Bancroft, Charlesworth and Ollie Price have all disappeared. Glos: 21 for three v Leicestershire. Part

Big, Bad Fergus Oneill On Trent Bridge, but again, it is Brett Hutton that glides into the Wickets column. Haines for a duck, Clark for 8. Sussex a gloomy 16-2. Notts, promoted to division one at the end of 2022, finished 6th in 2023, 8th in 2024 feels like this can be a happier summer. Part Updated on 06.42 EDT

Ali Martin A wicket here on New Road. Gareth Roderick had just survived a drop in slip, pushed forward, only to cut a border behind two balls later and throw his head back. Jake Ball, initially on loan for Somerset and a little quirky, gets his first wicket as Durham Bowler and the hosts are seven for one in the eighth. We live for sure how this pitch would play after five floods and 39 days spent under water in the winter. However, I am not sure if it was the fault of that dismissal. Part

Asked drama here in the oval, Where Sean Dickson has withdrawn after he had been squeezed by Gus Atkinson. Lammonby joins Vaughan. Part



Ask morning! Hello there, Tim Maitland! It is much too early to reject the title Printensions of previous seasons 1st versus previous seasons 3rd in the oval, at least mathematically, but given that they have managed five draws between them and a loss between them in 2025 in 2025 do they both need something that do not need something this week? The only reason why they are not out is that no one has managed more than one victory in their three starts. It really has been a strange start to the season, isn't it? Especially when you consider that the weather was not in the way. Part

I know I sound like such a fan girL but doing a round of the oval is a heart -warming experience. People flowed through the gate, the sun is shining, the coffee is good and while the landmanship said that the names of the openers, I saw a young man walking to the gate accelerating his step and telling his friend yes! Archie Vaughan plays. Part

Ali Martin Good morning from New Road, Where the Sun (in EN) is for Worcestershires's first home game of the season against Durham. Things are tinted with a touch of sadness here after the recent death of club journalist and former press mountain writer John Curtis. JC was one of the very best people on the circuit: expert, generous and just so incredibly hospitable for everyone who entered the press box. One of the members has just passed me some flowers to jump in the usual place on JCS, where he would spend a days playing jokes and exchanging stories. Just as the BBCS Martin Emmerson just joked, the minutes of silence could hardly be less suitable before the start of the game (or earned more). For further reading there is a nice tribute on the Worcestershire website here at. Cheers, Jc. Wonderful contact @Worcsccc pic.twitter.com/7N9RZ0DY1T – Ali Martin (@cricket_ali) April 25, 2025 \ n \ n “}}”/> Part Updated on 06.08 EDT

I am sitting next to the Warmen EDitor, who allowed me to touch (once) Jamie Smiths, in relief cricketer of the year 2025 edition before it was transferred. Nice end papers. Are there any questions for Lawrence? E -mail me on [email protected] or ask BTL. Part

Josh Hull Interview Ali talks to Leicestershires Big Beast: Part

How well do Somerset travel? Let's say they have not won in the Oval since 1995 and have not won an away game in two years. Part

Durham Hinken are desperate through the address book browse. In Come Three Pace Bowlers: South African Codi Yusuf (signed for six games) Plus Jake Ball (Somerset) and Jack Blatherwick (Lancs) on loan for the next two games. Part

Fixtures Division one Trent Bridge: Nottinghamshire v Sussex The oval: Surrey v Somerset New road: Worcestershire against Durham Division two Derby: Derbantshire V Medicinesex Bristol: Gloucestershire against Leicestershire Part Updated on 05.35 EDT