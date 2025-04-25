2025 NFL Draft: Fantasy Football Analysis of Round 1

Our ESPN Fantasy Football analysts Liz Loza and Matt Bowen offer their analysis of each player of the skill position selected in the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, and Mike Clay offers his projections for these incoming rookies. Moreover, Stephania Bell emphasizes any injury problems that are worth mentioning.

Will Cam Ward be worth it to start in fantasy competitions during his Rookie season? What should be expected from Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton, Treveyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins in this strong class of running? Will Travis Hunter Travis Hunter make the biggest impression with a double threat under the Rookie-wide receivers this year? And his tight ends Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland ready to make a splash comparable to what Brock Bowers did last season?

There is no better time than now to think about the fantasy football season 2025.

Round 1

What kind of fantasy -impact does Cam Ward have as Rookie with the Titans? Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire

Mike Clay's 2025 projection: 307-van-504, 3,469 Yards, 19 TDS, 13 Ints;

57 Wear, 263 Yards, 2 TDs (15 games)

A pitcher with a large arms with movement skills to get out of trouble, plus the creativity to work outside the structure, Ward is a solid fit for a titans attack that will lean on sets with three recipients. Ward has a top objective in Calvin Ridley and the team recently signed Tyler Lockett. Yes, Ward will have to play with a more consistent rhythm as a professional passer, but he brings a lots -needed play element to Tennessee, and that translates into fantasy production. I see Ward as a starter in 2QB and SuperFlex formats with the possibility to climb the ranks as the season progresses. – Bowen

Mike Clay's 2025 projection: 110 goals, 73 receptions, 880 Yards, 5 TDs;

4 wears 25 meters; 25 Tackles (15 games)

An unprecedented talent, Hunter won both the Chuck Bednarik Award, as well as the best defensive player of the nation, and the Fred Betnikoff Award, and the most important broad recipient of the nation. Jacksonville moved three places to secure Hunter, whose unique skills fills holes on both sides of the ball. The product figures from Colorado to collaborate with Brian Thomas Jr., flourishing as an extra speed element in the up-tempo attack by Liam Coen. Hunter's Snap Count remains a bit of a mystery, but he has to stay on the field for more than 60% of the team's offensive opportunities. He is an intriguing flex option with WR2 benefit for fantasy purposes.

Mike Clay's 2025 projection: 236 Wears, 1,087 Yards, 8 TDs;

70 goals, 56 receptions, 430 Yards, 2 TDs (14 games)

Jeanty gets in the lead role in the Raiders under offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. He is a difference maker with home and elite contact balance. Jeanty led the nation with 2,601 Yards who hurried to Boise State last season and should see consistent use as a recipient on Backfield releases. Given his high-end properties, plus the expected weekly volume in Vegas, Jeanty is able to produce RB1 numbers as a rookie. – Bowen

Mike Clay's 2025 projection: 111 goals, 70 receptions, 921 Yards, 6 TDs (15 games)

A large wideout (6-foot-4, 219 pounds) with a volleyball background, McMillan excels in disputed situations. He is a versatile player who can dominate himself as an X receiver, but can also succeed as a Power Slot option at the next level. His 3,423 career -reclaiming yards were the most in the history of Arizona, to illustrate his ability to move and produce the chains. He will probably have an immediate impact and will soon come forward as the favorite target of Bryce Young. Given the lack of elite options in Carolina, McMillan has the top 25 receiver potential. – Tragedy

Mike Clay's 2025 projection: 81 goals, 54 receptions, 599 Yards, 4 TDS (15 games)

Loveland will give De Beren more formation flexibility from sets of two teet because of its Route Running properties. On 6-foot-6, 248 pounds, Loveland can work all three levels of the field, and he presents problems for opposing defenses from a final lines, where he can stretch the seams or be separated from coverage of crossers and routes. In Chicago, Loveland will be used as a third receiver for Quarterback Caleb Williams, and head coach Ben Johnson will arrange him to create space and favorable matchups. Loveland fits like a TE2 with streaming upside down. – Bowen

Mike Clay's 2025 projection: 75 goals, 51 receptions, 552 Yards, 4 TDs (15 games)

Warren is a former Quarterback from high school (which also ran in baseball and basketball) and is a good prospect with an elite ceiling in the position. The winner of John Mackey Award is an excellent mover that can run on all three levels. Warren rewrited the record books of the Nittany Lions and used Penn State's tight end markets with 104 receptions and 1.233 received yards in 2024. He fulfills an enormous need for the Colts, a team that without a top-vijf fantasy-fantasy-fantasy playmaker to make an EBRONSIDEE playmaker to make an EBRONENTEVERSETE player playmaker. He has the potential to end as a top 10 as a rookie. – Tragedy

Mike Clay's 2025 projection: 74 goals, 47 receptions, 605 Yards, 5 TDs (15 games)

A recipient with indoors/external flexibility, Egbuka caught 81 passes in Ohio State last season. He is a flexible route buyer who can discover and make himself available for the Quarterback. Moreover, Egbuka is competitive after the catch. In Tampa, Egbuka joins a broad reciprocal room with established veterans Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, while Jalen McMillan Eight Touchdowns caught like a Rookie in 2024. Tampa's WR depth this season is lower Egbuka's Fotty Ceiling, but he has to be the target of early in Dynastic. – Bowen

This selection calls for concern about the progression of Godwin, who suffered only in his left in his left ankle in his left and then underwent surgery to repair it. After he was again signed with the Buccaneers for a three -year -old deal (with two years guaranteed), most of them started that Godwin was on their way to return to return to the start of the season. However, the thing about medicine is that until all benchmarks are paid on the return-to-play path, there is always a possibility that they will not be. The decision of the BUCs to prioritize a broad recipient with their first choice of design, almost two months after re -signing Godwin, strongly suggests a downward turn in his status. – Bell

Mike Clay's 2025 projection: 189 wears 834 Yards, 8 TDs;

45 goals, 35 receptions, 256 Yards, 1 TD (14 games)

An aggressive Downhill-Hardoper with an excellent contact balance and reliable hands, Hampton was one of only three FBS players who recruit 2,000 scrimmage in 2024. He also excelled in the goal line, making the history of North Carolina the only Tar whole with at least 15 hasten touchdowns in back-to-back seasons. There is much Najee Harris in his game, which is interesting, given that he will join the former Steeler in Los Angeles. Although Hampton's playing style fits perfectly with the attack of Greg Roman, his volume figures are a problem for fantasy purposes. Nevertheless, the Rookie must lead the backfield of the bolts and at the same time earn enough details to collect low-end RB2 fantasy numbers. – Tragedy

The Packers took a broad receiver in the first round for the first time since 2002 when they Texas Speedster Matthew Golden Tabs. Maria Lysaker-Imagnen Pictures

Mike Clay's 2025 projection: 100 goals, 61 receptions, 866 Yards, 6 TDs (15 games)

With its 4.29 speed and ball-tracking power, Golden brings a play element to Matt Lafleur's attack in Green Bay. Last season in Texas Golden led the country with 23 receptions of 20 or more meters, plus he can work the underlapers of the Routeboom from multiple alignments. Now that Christian Watson is still recovering from a knee injury, Golden can quickly come up as a target for Quarterback Jordan Love. As Rookie, Golden projects as an advantage WR3. – Bowen

Mike Clay's 2025 projection: 263 of 427, 2,795 Yards, 16 TDs, 12 INTs;

57 Wear, 270 Yards, 2 TDs (13 Starts)

Dart is the winning QB in Ole Miss History, a mobile pocket passer with above -average arm power and the possibility to expand plays with his legs. He turned out to be particularly accurate when switching to the intervening levels of the field. Interestingly enough, 49 of his 81 career-passing scores came to Play-Action. He is often compared to Jalen Hurts during the design process. He will have time to work on the ceiling of that Exalted Comp, because Russell Wilson is expected to be named QB from New York this fall. Dart offers little imagination value in standard Redraft competitions, but can prove to be a solid investment for dynasty enthusiasts. – Tragedy