Bethlehem, Pa. –The Patriot League championship Patriot League is held in the JW Abrahamson Tennis Courts in Colgate in Hamilton, NYGegining Thursday 24 April 24 and conclude on Sunday 27 April. In the case of bad weather, the championship is moved to Drumlins Country Club in Syracuse, NY

For the first time since 2018, the Army West Point Black Knights earned the number 1 seed after being unbeaten in Patriot League game in the Boston season finale, 4-3. No. 2 Boston University, no. 3 Navy and no. 4 Lehigh round the top-four seeds in this year tournament.



The tournament starts on Thursday afternoon with a first round matchup of no. 8 Lafayette and no. 9 Holy Cross from 3 p.m.

The quarterfinals start on Friday with matches that start at 9 am Top Seeded Army West Point will compete against the winner of No. 8 Lafayette and no. 9 Holy Cross. No. 4 Lehigh will take on nr. 5 Buckknell at 10:45 am, with no. 3 Navy set up to no. 6 Loyola Maryland at 1:15 pm to end the quarterfinals, no. 2 Boston University plays no. 7 Loyola Maryland at 3.45 pm

The semi -final matches are held at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday 26 April with the Match Scheduled for Sunday 27 April championship at 12.00.

Free Live results for the 2025 Patriot League Ladies Tennis Championship can be found online HERE Or via the ION COURT app, available for download via Apples App Store or Google Play.

The John Pat Rooney Award

The John “Pat” Rooney Award as the Patriot League championship MVP is selected on Sunday by the winning team coach, after the champion match. Navys Kate Lee claimed the 2024 prize after sealing the championship for the Mids with a 6-2, 1-6, 7 (8) -6 (6) victory over number 4 singles to give Navy their first championship in the program history.



2024Patriot League Ladies Tennis Championship Summary

The Navy Midshipmen strown No. 1 Boston University, 4-3, to record their first Patriot League title in program history. The Mids gathered the double point of 6-4 victories at number 1 double and no. 3 double. Navy raised their lead to 2-0 after a straight sets victory at number 5 Singles. The terriers came back roaring with the lead with 3-2 after achieving three consecutive singles victories.

Navys Sia Chandry tied the match for the Mids with a three-set comeback 0-6, 6-3, 6-2 in court three. In a three-hour three-hour thriller sealed Navys Kate Lee the victory for the Mids-controls Boston University Emily Zhao 6-2, 1-6, 7 (8) -6 (6) at Hof Vier.



2025 Patriot League Ladies Tennis Postseason Awards

The All-League team will consist of 12 players with six in the first team and six in the second team, voted by the ladies' tennis coaches. The first team will consist of half a dozen student athletes, regardless of singles or double status. The second team will consist of the next six general players, regardless of the singles or the double status. Head coaches will also vote for the player of the year, Doubles Team of the Year, Rookie of the Year and coach of the year.



Recurring All-League players who influence an impact on Patriot League Ladies Tennis Tournament 2025

Nine selections from All League of last season return to compete in the Patriot League Womens Tennis Tournament in 2025.

Boston University returns reigning Patriot League Rookie of the year Uma Bakaityte. The two -time tennis player of the week of the week led the Terriers this season at number 1 singles.

Top placed Army West Point has a few recurring All-League players Cooper Jackson and Jenna Sabile. The duo played an important role in the undefeated run of the Black Knights through competition.

Buckknells Whitney King, a first team All-League selection, returns to number 1 singles for the fifth placed bison. King will discuss the tournament on a win of three games.

She will compete against no. 4 Seed Lehigh, which returns two seconds Team All-League Honorees in Hamsa Javagal and Maggie Forner. Fornerner went 4-0 at number 1 singles, while Javagal 4-2 is number 2, making the Mountain Hawks protect a top-four seed for the first time since 2021.

Navys Emily Tannenbaum, a junior and one of the top artists of the competitions, is back at number 1 singles. Tannenbaum has a perfect 6-0 League record and is general in the first place 17-3.

Colgate returns Sophomore and 2024 Second team selection Sophia Montero, who played a key role in the 12-win season and quarter-finals appearance of Raiders.

Lafayettes Alyssa Perdomo is back at number 2 singles and no. 1 double, while the leopards are preparing for the Holy Cross in the first round.

2025 Patriot League Ladies Tennis Championship schedule

Thursday 24 April first round

No. 8 Lafayettevs. No. 9 Holy Cross | 3 pm

Friday 25 April quarterfinals

No. 1 Army West Pointvs. No. 8/9 Seed | 9 hours

No. 4 Lehigh vs. No. 5 Buckknell | 10:45 am

No. 3 Navy vs. No. 6 Loyola Maryland | 1:15 pm

No. 2 Boston University vs. No. 7 Colgate | 3.45 pm

Saturday 26 April semi -final

No. 1/8/9 Seed versus No. 4/5 Seed | 10 hours

No. 2/7 SEEDVS. No. 3/6 Seed | 2 p.m.

Sunday, April 27 Championship

Winner of semi -final 1 versus winner of semi -final 2 | Afternoon



