'Packed with activities': Campbell River releases his summer recreation guide





The Recreation Guide is available on Campbellriver.ca/recreation-guide and registration is online

The city of Campbell River has released its summer manual for 2025 and offers a wide range of programs, events and activities for residents and visitors. The Zomergids deals with programming from June to August in the Community Center, Sportssssslex and Centennial Outdoor Pool, as well as events in the city center and in the city, says the city. The summer season will soon be coming and we are delighted to share the summer manual for the summer 2025 and to launch a lot of fun programs, classes and events for enjoying them all, says Robin Mitchell, the recreation and culture manager of the city. This season is full of activities to keep children busy in summer camps and to splash around in the centenary of the outdoor swimming pool. It is also filled with live music and art events in the city center with the city for free and award-winning CR Live Street events in July and August. Special events in the guide, presented in collaboration with various community organizations, include CR Live Streets, which has some experienced favorites in addition to a few new events, the Skyhawks Sky Diving Show in Willow Park, Vliegdag, National Native People's Day, go to Bike, Lusdag, Lusconcerten, Lunch in the square and much more! There are also opportunities to participate in line dancing, swing and salsa lessons on Spirit Square and Yoga in the park in Robert V. Ostler Park. Free access for children and young people will take place for the summer season of 2025 for family, everyone and open swimming. Registration for group, private and semi-private swimming lessons is also available. New in the swimming pool this season is the indoor tube water polo tournament on July 9, 2025. The tournament is open for those 16+ years and older, and teams are encouraged to register early. Fitness memberships are for sale, including access to fitness and yoga classes, the weight space, squash and racquetball jobs, pickleball, badminton, drop-in basketball, soft tennis and table tennis. Visit campbellriver.ca/recreation-guide to view and register the 2025 Campbell River Recreation Guide. Stay informed of all city recreation and culture programming and events by following the Facebook page of the City Recreation on Facebook.com/campbellriverrec. For more information, e-mail [email protected] or call the Community Center on 250-286-1161 or the Sportssprex on 250-923-7911.

