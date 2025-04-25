Sports
Jaxson Dart: Football Career, Statistics, Highlights, Records
Jaxson Dart was an elite university football Quarterback at Ole Miss and broke records like a rebel. However, his university career started at the University of South California.
Let's comment on what you need to know about the university career of Jaxson Dart.
The vitals on Jaxson Dart
School: South California/Ole Miss
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-2
Weight: 215 pounds
Years active: 2021-2024
Here are the career statistics of Jaxson Dart from the university:
|Year
|Games
|Component
|NASTY
|Comp. Calculation
|Pass yds
|Pass TD
|Subscribe
|Hurry
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|2021
(USC)
|6
|117
|189
|61.9
|1,353
|9
|5
|22
|43
|2
|2022
(Ole Miss)
|13
|226
|362
|62.4
|2,974
|20
|11
|128
|614
|1
|2023
(Ole Miss)
|13
|233
|358
|65.1
|3,364
|23
|5
|119
|389
|8
|2024
(Ole Miss)
|13
|276
|398
|69.3
|4,279
|29
|6
|124
|495
|3
|Career
|45
|862
|1307
|65.2
|11.970
|81
|27
|393
|1,541
|14
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1H9W2iaynssss
Where did Jaxson Dart go to university?
Jaxson Dart, a resident of Draper, Utah, went to South California of high school. Per 247SportsDart signed at USC about a boot loading offers including Arizona State, Byu and more. After a year at USC, Dart went to Ole Miss in 2022.
What kind of prospect was Jaxson Dart in high school?
Dart was a star with two sports in baseball and football at Corner Canyon High School. He was a four-star, top 100 player in the country, was the number 10 Quarterback in the 2021 class and the number 2 player in Utah behind Kingsley Suamataia.
Dart closed his high school career in a fantastic way, led the country with 4,691 passing yards and set a state record with 67 passing touchdowns. He also added 1,195 passing yards and 12 hasten touchdowns to only four interceptions when Corner Canyon won the Utah 6a title in an undefeated season. After the season, Dart was named the 2020 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year, Max Preps National Player of the Year and Desert News Mr. Football. He also made the Sports Illustrated All-American First Team, Prepstar Dream Team, Max Preps All-Utah First Team, All-Region and Southern California News Group FAB 15 Second Team.
On the diamond, Dart earned all-state honors twice and .468 hit as a first-year student in 2018.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YC52DHVFMMKKK
What was Jaxson Dart's record at the university?
Dart started three of the six games in which he appeared as a first-year student at USC, but went 0-3 as a starter. After entering the transfer portal and the landing at Ole Miss, Dart became the primary starter in the last three seasons. Dart and Ole Miss were 29-10 over the last three seasons and won the Gator Bowl and Peach Bowl.
Records set by Jaxson Dart
Here are some of the remarkable records and statistical rankings set by Jaxson Dart at the university:
- 1st in Ole Miss wins by starting Quarterback (28)
- 1st in Oie Miss Wining percentage through a starting quarterback (.737)
- 1st in Ole Miss career Total attack (12,115)
- 1e in Ole Miss Career Passing Yards (10,617)
- 1e in Ole Miss Career Pass Efficiency (162.8)
- 1st in Ole Miss Career 300-Yard passing games (15)
- 1st in Ole Miss Career Rushing Yards with a Quarterback (1,498)
- 1st in Ole Miss Career 400-Yard passing games (4)
- 2nd in Ole Miss Career Total TouchDowns Responsible (84)
- 2nd in Ole Miss Career Pass -Touchdowns (72)
- 2nd in Ole Miss career completion percentage (65.7)
- 3rd in Ole Miss Career Completions (735)
- 3rd in Ole Miss Career -Passing Attempts (1.118)
- 4th in sec career total attack (12,115)
- 9th in SEC -career Passing Passing (10,617)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AUOXUL_LBB0
What prices did Jaxson Dart won at the university?
Here the prizes and awards Jaxson Dart were won at the university:
- 2025 Gator Bowl MVP
- 2024 Conly Trophy winner
- 2024 All-America Honorable mention (Phil Steele, CFN)
- 2024 All-SEC first team (coaches, Phil Steele, CFN)
- 2024 USA Today All-SEC
- 2024 Manning Award finalist
- 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Finalist
- 2024 CFN SEC QB of the year
- 2024 NFF Campbell Trophy Finalist
- 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl Infitee
- 2024 Maxwell Award Semifinalist
- 2024 Walter Camp Award Semifinalist
- Davey Obrien Award Semifinalist (2023, '24)
- Davey opened QB class (2023, '24)
- 2023 All-SEC Honorable mention (College Football Network)
See below more Jaxson dart -height points
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ncaa.com/news/football/article/2025-04-24/jaxson-dart-college-football-career-stats-highlights-records
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
