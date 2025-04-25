Womens Tennis is set for Loyola in Patriot League Tournament -opener

Annapolis, md. The No. 3-Seed Navy Women's Tennis Team (16-11, 4-2 PL) will play this weekend at the Patriot League Championship 2025, confronted with the sixth placed Loyola (13-5, 3-5 PL) in the quarterfinals of the competition Friday afternoon. The opening of the quarterfinal match is planned before 1:15 pm at the JW Abrahamson Tennis Courts in Hamilton, NY

The four -day league tournament starts on Thursday with a first round game between Lafayette and Holy Cross, while the four -quarter -final games on Friday are followed by the semi -finals at the champion match on Saturday and Sunday. The winner between the Midshipmen and Greyhounds will compete against the winner of the No. 2 Boston/NO. 7 Colgate Quarterfinale Showdown, with that semi -final meeting before 2 p.m. and the League final on Sunday planned before 12 noon.

In the case of bad weather, the championship indoors will be moved to Drumlins Country Club in Syracuse, NY

Marine at the Patriot League championship

The Mids Are Seeking the Second League Title in Program History This Weekend After winning the Championship Last Season Advancing to the Semifinal-Or-Or-Or-year Since Since Debuting At The Patriot League's Tournament in 2010, Navy Has Reach Time Has Eight Eights Eights Eights Eights Eights Eights Eights Eights Eights Eights Finals Eights Finals Eights Eights Finals Eights Finals Eights Finals Eights Finals Eights Finals Eights Eights Eights Finals Eights Finals Eights Finals Eights Finals Eights Eights Eights Eightals Eightals Eightals Eightals Eightals's more Eights's wells. Earned the League's No. 3 in 2010, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2021, Going A Combined 7-5 in Those Five Tournament The Mids Are 3-2 in League Tournament matches organized by the Patriot League championship of Colgate, saw the number 2 Mids notch de Patriot League Crown in Annapolis, with 4-0 in the home courts, with 4-0 in the home courts, with 4-0 in the home courts in the home courts in the home courts in the home courts in the home courts, with 4-0 in the home courts in the home jobs, with 4-0 in the home courts in the bubbinal in Annapole voordat hij overleefde Army, 4-3, in de semifinals en verontwaardigde Boston door een andere 4-3 score in de kampioenschap MVP, met Tournament MVP, met Tournament MVP, met Tournament MVP, met Tournament MVP, met Tournament MVP, met Tournament MVP, met Tournament MVP, met Tournament MVP, met Tournament MVP, met Tournament MVP, with Tournament MVP, with Tournament MVP, with Tournament MVP, with Tournament MVP, with Tournament MVP, with Tournament MVP, with Tournament MVP Kate Lee Security of the championship point.

Reclaim

Navy starts the late season with an overall mark of 16-11 and 4-2 league record, with four Patriot League victories for the fourth consecutive season and the 12th time in the 15 years of the program in the competition, the autumn was emphasized by seniors Emily Tannenbaum And Parvathi Shanker Claiming the Doubles Title at the Patriot League's Qualifying Tournament for the Ita Conference Masters Championship and Tannenbaum Earning the Singles Title At The Same Tournament, With the Duo THEN HEADING TO THE CONVANCING MASTERS Event and Falling Just two Just Two Wins Event and Falling Just Twohy of Just Twohy of Just Twohy of the Nercing Just Twohy of the Nercing Just Twohy of the Nercing Just Twohy of Newshy or Falling Just Twohy or Falling Just Twohy of the Tay of the Lins. The Mids Suffer A Slow Start, But Navy Has Gone 14-6 Since A 4-2 Rivalry Win About Air Force on Feb. 15, including posting a 6-1 record in the month of march starting League play with three Victories, the mids then suffered a loss at rival army before responding with a 7-0 win at loyola and nearly upsetton in a 4-3 Defeata-Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day Day DaydaTum Day. Overall Singles Wins and 17 Dual-Match Singles Victories, While Freshman Emma Gu is in second place in the midtones with 20 singles victories in general and 13 dual-match singles victories tannenbaum and second-year-olds Olivia Fermo Hold a team-best 14 Doubles victories, with 8-2 ​​in the spring, while senior Kate Lee and second -year -old Julia Lee Work together in the spring to place a 9-2 doubles record.

Last time -out

The Mids Picked Up Two Wins Over The Final Week of the Regular Season, Scoring A 6-1 Tuesday Win at Saint Joseph's Before Coming Home to Defeat Howard, 7-0, Last Friday Against The Hawks, The Mids Put Themselves Matches Matches Sweping The Threett-Sting The Three Victories in Singles Action to Clinch Navy's Sixth Road Win of the Spring Navy then Used A Quick Start in Both Doubles and Singles Action Against the Bison to Secure its Second consecutive victory on the way to the Patriot League Tournament Emily Tannenbaum has won 11-straws singles matches Kate Lee has posted seven consecutive singles wins in the late season Kate Lee And Julia Lee have also won their last six games as a double combination.

Mids in the national ranking

Navy was well represented in the National Singles and Doubles rankings that the ITA released at the end of autumn, and seemed three times at number 87 in the rankings of the singles was senior Emily Tannenbaum With the Midshipmen with two double teams that have also arranged Tannenbaum and colleague -Senior Parvathi Shanker 51st on the list of double permission, while combining tannenbaum next to a second -year student Olivia Fermo was in 104th place in the same assessment list that Tannenbaum came in at no. 124 in the ranking of 8 April.

Tannenbaum rewriting record book

Now Holding Five More Spots In The Navy Record Book After Setting The Program Records for Career Singles, Doubles and Combined Wins, Career No. 1 Doubles Wins and Single-Season Doubles Wins This Season, Tannenbaum Holds A Total of Nine School Records Tannenbaum also reset Her Own Program Record by Reaching 57 Combined single-Season Wins Via Her Doubles and Singles Spring-Sharate Againste Ininste Ininste Ininste Instarate Then-Junior Set The Program Record for Singles Singles Wint (33) and Career No. 1 Singles victories (37), while they also reset a few program records for the program that she had previously achieved, in which 18 victories were achieved on the number 1 Singles place and 55 Combined victories registered

Conyear reaches the milestone of the Navy

With a Double Header -Sweep to start the spring slate, head coach Keith Puryear reached the 300-Win Mark for his Navy official period that compiled a record of 314-112 (.737) to 17 seasons at the helm of the Mids, Naryear also posted a 529-239 figure as a women's coach between his time at UMBC and Marine's 513 victories and 10th place of place of place of the 20th place of place of place of place of the 20th place of place of place of place of the place of the place of 20th place of place of the place of Divises in the 20th place of place of the place of Divise's place in the 20th place of place of place of Divise's place of the place of Divise's place in the 20th place of place of the place of Divise's place in the 20th place of place of the place of Divise's place in the 20th place of location of the place of Divise's place of the place of Divise's 20th place in the 20th place of place of place of Division's place of the place of Division's place and 10th Coaches and 10th Coaches and 1013. Coaches at the Di Level Coaches at Active Women's Coaches at the di Level Coaches at Active Women's Coaches at the di Nevel Inter Spring Season.

Scouting Loyola

De Greyhounds hebben een 13-5 record op het seizoen opgetreden, ongeslagen in niet-conferentie-actie en het registreren van een 3-5 Patriot League Mark Loyola is 3-2 in de laatste vijf wedstrijden, tallying 4-3 road wins bij Towson en League Foe Colgate voordat ze lijden aan Navy en Boston, maar het reguliere seizoen met een 4-3 Victory over Morgan State Elena Hartley in Singles in Singles in Singles Harty in Singles Wins in Singles in Singles in Singles in Singles in Singles in Single State Elena Hartley in Singles in Single State Elena Hartlaat on 12-10, while Christine Richiez.

Series History

Navy Holds A 17-0 Edge about Loyola In The All-Time Series The Mids Are 3-0 Against the Greyhounds in Postseason Meetings, With the Most Recent Tournament Meeting Being A 4-0 Navy Win in the 2023 Quarterfinals This Season's SASESON Meeting Meeting Meeting Meeting Meeting Meeting Baltimore on April 9, Winning All Three Doubles Matches Before Sweeping the Six Singles Courts As Well.

Next

The Patriot League champion receives the automatic offer of the competition for the NCAA di Ladies-tennis team Championship 2025, with action planned for 2-3 May.