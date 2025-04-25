Sports
Two important questions that Nebraska Football is confronted while Spring Ball is set
Athletics Mitch Sherman recently become a member of the common fan podcast for one Broad discussion was aimed at the spring exercises of the Nebraska football teams, as well as the coming season. Part of the conversation was aimed at two important questions for the Huskers who are only really answered until the season starts: if Nebraskas Defense can occur a dropoff under new defensive coordinator John Butler, and whether fans can expect special teams to improve the cost of the Huskers games.
If you didn't have that Listen to the episodeWe encourage you to do this. But if you are not a podcast person, don't fear! Earlier this week we shared Mitchs Insights about what Dana Holgorsen's attack may seem to look in the coming season. Share his observations today about the two questions above.
Note: Some answers have been edited for clarity and concise.
About what to expect from the line of defense
There are some things that are not a flagi -not sure of the depth of the line of defense. I'm okay with the boys they have at the top. They don't give back regular starters, but I think Riley van Poppel has been a big stock man this spring. Elia Jeudy, probably not far away from the same category. They both look much different than what we saw when the two came into the program. Cam Lenhardtokay, show us. You have been for two years (on Nebraska). There have been flashes, (he) sometimes looked like a first-year All-American type, and then it was other times on the field, you know, was he in the game that series? And that is a young player who goes against Big Ten-Kaliber offensive tackles, sometimes you are neutralized and it is not necessarily the fault of the defensive Lineman, it's just giving and taking winning fights. And as a starter now he will have to win more fights than he has won on the line of Scrimmage for the first few years. And then they have a promising, large, really high ceiling pass Rusher in Keona Davis. They are good there, I think that on the front five (Van Poppel, Jeudy, Lenhardt, Davis and transfer Jaylen George), the top five (of the line of defense). But there is a drop-off. They must find a way to get more depth there. So I think that is a reason to worry.
About the trust of the coaching staff in the defense that avoids a dropoff
Well, I don't think they will say otherwise when they worry. They will not come out in the spring and the alarm bells will sound. But I think they are confident. In general, the game makers come on the defensive side, the potential versatility with players such as Dasan McCullough and now Willis McGahee in his rights and Vincent Shavers, and they have something like a lot of depth and talent in the defensive Achterveld. Do not underestimate the reality that I think they should be a much better team in coverage, such as players who can go one-on-one in the man's coverage. Last year, after Tommi Hill was injured, you trusted a few converted safetys, in Marques Buford and Malcolm Hartzog, who were better suited to play the safety spot, trusted you in your top three in the corner. And it hurt Nebraska. It is a large part of the reason that Nebraska had trouble getting in third place. So this year, at the moment, the signs are positive. In addition to Ceyair Wright, who was in that group last year, you have Donovan Jones, who made a big leap in the Bowl season last year. You have a newcomer to Andrew Marshall from Idaho, who should be such a player. Mario Buford is now a year older and also showed flash last year as a real first -year student. Rhule said he thought they had six turns of starting caliber when he spoke halfway through the spring. So, if that is the case, then that is a reason to feel good, not just about the defense in 2025 that maintains the game level from 2024, but improves it in some respects.
About the situation at Punter after Jack McCallister entered the transfer portal
Schematically, probably, probably the biggest change (new coordinator of special teams Mike Ekeler) has made is what they are going to do with the Punter. And they go rugby unless something falls apart in the summer. They will not suggest their new transfer punter that the system will not work for him, unless they are very convinced that someone can come in and fill the place that (Punter) Jack Mcallister empties by going into the portal. Nebraska still has Kamdyn Koch, and you must have more than one punt in your selection, but unless something has changed with Koch, that is not his specialty, punishments in rugby style. He is a traditional punter in the form of his father, Sam Koch. But Rhules said, they have a plan A and a plan B. I don't know if that means that Eekeler will make a trip to Australia here in the spring. His Punter in Tennessee, Jackson Ross, is an Aussie, still in Tennessee. I don't think he (Ekeler) will raid the schedule of Josh Heupel and get his old punt, unless there is a very deep connection between the two of those boys (there are) no indications of anything like that. So I don't know where they are going, but they are going to find a punt in rugby style.
On Mike Ekelers Impact on special teams
The biggest thing, such as overarching, that I think Mike Ekeler works with the special teams, is just to make that group a priority. You know, all the special team coaches will try and say that, but it costs a certain level of energy and just daily dedication in practice, and in the meeting room and in everything you do and only your atmosphere, to allow it to seek in the grid. And that is what Mike Ekeler has made a career. That's what he did in Tennessee. That is what he did with some of his other stops. That is why he coached in some of the best schools in the country and he continued to move and get the kind of jobs he has. That made him so coveted when this position opened for Nebraska after last season. Schematically it is about shifting the style of Punter and the way in which you cover points because of (of) what rugby allows you to do. And then, from a general perspective, it is about the attitude and atmosphere you have in special teams.
Stay informed of all things Huskers by BookmarkingNebraska Cornhuskers on Sisubscribe toHuskermax on YouTubeand visitHuskermax.comdaily.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/college/nebraska/football/two-major-questions-facing-nebraska-football-as-spring-ball-wraps-up
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How to Take Trump's 'Fashing' Policy Rutger Bregman | Fourcast
- North Thurston Girls Tennis Victorious Against Timberline
- The mine was arrested in Myanmar after the expected Tiktok video of the earthquake Go
- Trump says Xi called him, China Trade Talks Active: Report
- Houthi rebels have shot 7 US Reaper drones worth $ 200 million in recent weeksExBulletin
- Two important questions that Nebraska Football is confronted while Spring Ball is set
- Nau is preparing for Idaho in the semi -final of the Big Sky Tennis Championships
- Size 6.3 earthquake strikes near Ecuador coast Seismic news
- Why did Turkey stop a Swedish journalist? – Global Bar Magazine
- Pope Francis funeral to open to the public tomorrow
- Brody Dalton chooses Alabama Voetbal from Transfer Portal after playing for Troy, UAB
- Reporter's Notebook: Bit at Malaria Hotspots around the World