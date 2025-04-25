Cleveland.com Ice Hockey All-Stars 2025: Meet the best from Noordoost-Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Nolan Ignacio Started his senior season in St. Ignatius like any other last fall. Ignacio played defense for the defensive state champions and was an X-factor for the Wildcats as a defender who could end around the net.

Things took a turn for him when the season started. Ignacio played his shifts behind the blue line, but would more often integrate themselves in the Wildcats attack as the young season continued.

While his target playals started to rise, his coach also paid attention to where Ignacio played. Then the Purple Puck tournament came just outside Washington, DC, at the end of December, where St. Ignatius head coach Pat Orourke made a change that Ignacio brought to a totally different route.

Being a defender, almost all my life I thought I would continue, especially this year, but things changed and our journey to Washington when I moved to Forward, that was really an experience, Ignacio said. Being able to change in my career so late and to have a good impact as soon as I switched to the attack was a very big help for my self -confidence and that just pushed me to keep rolling throughout the season.

Ignacio and the Wildcats were on their way to the races after the daring movement paid off in a large way. Ignacios Senior season ended with a team-high 49 points of a team-high 34 goals and 15 assists, which led to All-Ohio First Team Honors this year.

Ignacio has also been named Cleveland.com Ice Hockey Player of the Year for the 2024-25 season.

It was not long before Ignacio changed its way of thinking and assumed a new part of the ice full -time. A shoot-first mentality took Ignacio a long way in the season and even led to the overtime against Toledo St. Francis de Sales to send the Wildcats back to the State Championships in March.

I personally think it was my chance, Ignacio said. It was not only the power in my shot that improved, but also the amount of shots I made. I shot the puck every chance I got. As (coach Orourke said), every shot is a lottery ticket, of course you could see that in the semi -final of the State Tournament. It wasn't my best chance, but it still went inside and that is all that was needed.

The other important factor in the success of Ignacios was the confidence he has in his coaching staff. His entire career Orourke and the rest of the staff have been in his corner to form him in the best player and person he could be.

The coaching staff of Ignatius is quite special because they all came from the same place. Most of our coaching staff went to Ignatius and played at Ignatius, but our core staff all played together in the same class, Ignacio said. They hear each other much better than some other coaches because of that special band. That is really special when you try to build a team of brothers as they were when they played.

A large part of that confidence comes from the brotherhood built in St. Ignatius by living firsthand.

We were all so close together, even our families bought the family aspect of our team, Ignacio said. We just had such a sleek group inside and outside the dressing room that I knew we had to have the same this year. Just being as close as a group is the biggest thing that has brought us success this year and last year.

To be All-Ohio in the first team, takes years of development and passion. That is not accidental, with practices in the early hours of the morning.

A player obligation to hockey starts with a belief at a young age, and Ignacio believes that Noordoost -Hio is just as good of a hockey area as in the country.

Noordoost -Ohio only breeds athletes, especially hockey players, Ignacio said. Noordoost -Hio is the place to be because we have such a good development at every level at every level. Everyone who wants to play hockey has the chance to play hockey, which is very important.

Ignacio recently decided that although he has achieved what few have on the ice, he will concentrate on baseball at the next level. He will just play on the road at the Cuyahoga Community College.

With that movement, Ignacio said that he has not yet closed the door on hockey, there is still a crack in the door that he could give hockey again.

Here are the rest of the 2024-25 Cleveland.com Ice Hockey All-Stars:

First team

Goalie – Joshua Ellenberger, Walsh Jesuit, Sr.

Ellenberger, a goalkeeper in the third team, spent his last year as one of the most dominant goalkeepers in Ohio. Ellenberger posted a record of 21-9 in the goal and helped the Warriors to the regional semi-finals of Kent as one of the top teams in Northeast-Ohio.

Ellenberger maintained a savings rate of 90% with an average goals of 2.1. In 31 games this last season Ellenberger made 832 Saves, so he kept busy in almost every game and his team.

Defenseman – Carter Smith, St. Edward, Jr.

Smith was another defender who had a talent for scoring goals in 2025. The Eagles helping to make a point in the Brooklyn region, Smith was an animal for the Eagles with a team-high 32 goals.

His hard defense was felt by many opponents and earned the first team All-Ohio Honors as a junior shows how high the ceiling is for Carter.

He succeeded in 15 assists in the season to show his selflessness on a Young Eagles selection that will bring a lot of talent back next season.

Defenseman – Jonathan Heckman, Walsh Jesuit, Sr.

The Warriors would not have found the success that they did in 2025 without the help of Heckman. A member of the third team All-Ohio for his efforts last season, Heckman did it all for the Warriors.

Heckman had 14 points in the attack, but was worth so much more about the defense, causing one of the most screaming defenses in the state.

Forward – Ryan Kehres, Benedictine, Sr.

The Bengal took a tough step in 2025 and had one of the toughest draws in the Brooklyn region. Kehres still did not delay that.

Earning the third team All-Ohio Honors thanks to his ability to end around the net, Kehres was good for 51 points for the Bengal. He led his team in both goals (23) and assists (28).

Forward – Max Matejcik, Padua, Sr.

Matejcik led one of the youngest teams in Ohio to one match away from an appearance in the frozen four. Matejcik was a catalyst for the Bruins, who helped him with the third team All-Ohio Honors.

He closed his last year with 14 goals to go with 13 assists, because the Bruins showed many fights under his leadership.

Forward – AJ Trobter, Mentor, Sr.

The cardinals led to the semi -final of the schools in a program that is rich in hockey history. Trobiner set up dazzling figures as a senior. His 64 points (33 goals, 31 assists) were 22nd in the nation, according to MaxPreps.

The record books in Mentor are now littered with the name of trobables, because in the past seasons Cardinals team set a new standard in northeastern Ohio Public School Hockey.

Honor

Andy Benincasa, Shaker Heights, D

Finn Bryan, University School, D

Jagger Dalton, Walsh Jesuit, D

Ike Dooner, Cleveland Heights, F

Sean Evilsizer, Westlake, F

AJ Feretti, North Olmsted, F

Dominic Filizetti, St. Ignatius, G

Gavin Jones, University School, F

Hayden Halverson, University School, G

Lex Herr, Benedictine, D

Andrew Holcomb, Walsh Jesuit, F

Marcus Cane, Padua, D

Ryan Lenahan, Shaker Heights, F

Luke Mack, Kenston, F

Jake Mackey, Mentor, F

Cooper Radillo, Oranje, F

Cavin Rowell, Kenston, F

Rjordan Sjovold, Gilmour Academy, F

Cord Steigmeier, CVCA, F

Nolan Toole, Rocky River, F

Dominic Trem, Mentor, F

Ryan Wilkinson, Mentor, G