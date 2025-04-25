In a lively representation of skills, companionship and sports spirit, the University of Ghana, Legon, Table Tennis Team Rackets with the Veterans Table Tennis Association (VTTAG) in an exciting competition at the University of Ghana Sports Gymnasium in Accra yesterday.

The event, held to commemorate World Table Tennis Day, brought together players of all ages under the theme, table tennis: the best holistic health sport for all ages, which transformed the gymnasium into a center of energy and enthusiasm.

The competition, an all-play-all competition, saw fierce but friendly battles between the youthful power of Legon's Table Tennis Squad and the seasoned bravery of the veterans.

The presence of African table tennis icon Ethel Jacks added a low prestige to the event, while on both sides they cheered, inspiring players and spectators.

The gymnasium buzzed with excitement when young and old gathered to witness the exciting meetings and strategic spins that defined the day.

A day of diplomacy and development

In addition to the competitive spirit, the event wore a deeper mission. Mr. Christopher King, President of VTTAG, emphasized that the competition was not only a celebration of the World table Tennis Day, but a strategic step to promote Ping-Pong diplomacy with the University of Ghana, the Nations Premier Academic Institution.

Parallels with the historic role of table tennis in bridging diplomatic ties between China and the United States in the 1970s, King emphasized the unique ability to connect people and communities.

This competition is about more than just winning competitions. It is about building bridges, feeding talent and growing sport within the university and then, King explained.

He called on the government to invest in table tennis, and noted that the potential to unite communities and promote holistic health. The sport cannot stop growing, but it needs support to achieve its full potential, he insisted.

A healthy sport for everyone

The event has also brought the health benefits of table tennis to the attention, a sport that is known for its physical and mental benefits. Eric Kemeh, the honorary coach for table tennis at the University of Ghana, Legon, underlined the transforming impact of the game.

Table tennis is not just about physical fitness; It sharpens the mind, improves vision and, according to studies, can even help in preventing dementia, Kemeh explains. He expressed optimism that the competition would mark a turning point for the sport in Legon, so that interest in both students and faculties would ignite.

Kemeh called on the youth to embrace table tennis and emphasize accessibility and benefits for players of all ages.

This is a sport that grows with you, from youth to old age. We want to see more young people pick up and take the paddle seriously, he said.

An inheritance

The World Table Tennis Day celebration in Legon was more than a one-day event; It was a daring step in the direction of establishing a permanent legacy for the sport at the university.

Both VTTAG and the University of Ghana expressed their dedication to feeding table tennis, with plans for future collaborations, training programs and tournaments to involve students and the broader community.

As the last games were closed, the gymnasium with applause and laughter echoed, proof of the uniting power of sport.

For players, spectators and organizers, the day was a resounding success, combination of competition, health interests and a shared vision of the growth of table tennis in Ghana.

With the ultrasounds of yesterday meetings that are still resonating, the University of Ghana and VTTAG have set the scene for a new era of table tennis -which shows that when it comes to this dynamic sport, age, only a number and passion have no limits.