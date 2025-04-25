Sports
World table Tennis Day: Legon, veterans unite in exciting confrontation
In a lively representation of skills, companionship and sports spirit, the University of Ghana, Legon, Table Tennis Team Rackets with the Veterans Table Tennis Association (VTTAG) in an exciting competition at the University of Ghana Sports Gymnasium in Accra yesterday.
The event, held to commemorate World Table Tennis Day, brought together players of all ages under the theme, table tennis: the best holistic health sport for all ages, which transformed the gymnasium into a center of energy and enthusiasm.
The competition, an all-play-all competition, saw fierce but friendly battles between the youthful power of Legon's Table Tennis Squad and the seasoned bravery of the veterans.
The presence of African table tennis icon Ethel Jacks added a low prestige to the event, while on both sides they cheered, inspiring players and spectators.
The gymnasium buzzed with excitement when young and old gathered to witness the exciting meetings and strategic spins that defined the day.
A day of diplomacy and development
In addition to the competitive spirit, the event wore a deeper mission. Mr. Christopher King, President of VTTAG, emphasized that the competition was not only a celebration of the World table Tennis Day, but a strategic step to promote Ping-Pong diplomacy with the University of Ghana, the Nations Premier Academic Institution.
Parallels with the historic role of table tennis in bridging diplomatic ties between China and the United States in the 1970s, King emphasized the unique ability to connect people and communities.
This competition is about more than just winning competitions. It is about building bridges, feeding talent and growing sport within the university and then, King explained.
He called on the government to invest in table tennis, and noted that the potential to unite communities and promote holistic health. The sport cannot stop growing, but it needs support to achieve its full potential, he insisted.
A healthy sport for everyone
The event has also brought the health benefits of table tennis to the attention, a sport that is known for its physical and mental benefits. Eric Kemeh, the honorary coach for table tennis at the University of Ghana, Legon, underlined the transforming impact of the game.
Table tennis is not just about physical fitness; It sharpens the mind, improves vision and, according to studies, can even help in preventing dementia, Kemeh explains. He expressed optimism that the competition would mark a turning point for the sport in Legon, so that interest in both students and faculties would ignite.
Kemeh called on the youth to embrace table tennis and emphasize accessibility and benefits for players of all ages.
This is a sport that grows with you, from youth to old age. We want to see more young people pick up and take the paddle seriously, he said.
An inheritance
The World Table Tennis Day celebration in Legon was more than a one-day event; It was a daring step in the direction of establishing a permanent legacy for the sport at the university.
Both VTTAG and the University of Ghana expressed their dedication to feeding table tennis, with plans for future collaborations, training programs and tournaments to involve students and the broader community.
As the last games were closed, the gymnasium with applause and laughter echoed, proof of the uniting power of sport.
For players, spectators and organizers, the day was a resounding success, combination of competition, health interests and a shared vision of the growth of table tennis in Ghana.
With the ultrasounds of yesterday meetings that are still resonating, the University of Ghana and VTTAG have set the scene for a new era of table tennis -which shows that when it comes to this dynamic sport, age, only a number and passion have no limits.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.graphic.com.gh/sports/sports-news/world-table-tennis-day-legon-veterans-unite-in-thrilling-showdown.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Scientists have discovered the car within World War II
- Trump President said “Not happy” with Russian strike killers in Ukraine | BBC News
- Indias race to conclude an agreement with Donald Trump
- Norwich University to organize Suny Delhi in 2025 Empire 8 Mens Tennis East Division First Round game Saturday
- Southern California is an earthquake attacking the locals
- Exclusive: inside Trumps the first 100 days
- When Aria Bima Pdip Bela Jokowi on the accusations of false diplomas
- Rachel Reeves suggests that British trade with the EU more important than we
- My 500 days as Hamas accommodation
- Prevalence of most cancer risk factors that have not changed previously after the Covid-19 pandemic
- World table Tennis Day: Legon, veterans unite in exciting confrontation
- Is the S-1 diploma a problem?