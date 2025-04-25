



Herentennis | 25-04-2025 8:40:13 am Norwich University will organize Suny Delhi in the opening round of the Empire 8 Mens Tennis Tournament 2025 at 11 am Saturday 26 April from Shapiro Field House. Norwich is the number 2 seed in the Empire 8s East Division, while Suny Delhi is the number 3 seed. The winner will continue on Friday 2 May to the Empire 8 semi -final against the number 1 seed in the West division. Thomas College is the number 1 seed in the East Division and plays the winner of the West Division First Round Match, which is planned for Tuesday 29 April. Houghton University, Nazareth University, Nazareth University and Suny Oswego went on to the Empire 8 -tournament of the West Division, with definitive seeds after the regular season finale on 26 April. Houghton, the double defending E8 champion, is looking for his fourth league title in the last five seasons. The Topseed in the West will organize the semi-final and championship and plays the lowest remaining East Division team in one semi-final on Friday 2 May, while the East No. 1-seed the lowest remaining West Division team plays in the second semifinal. The two semi -final winners will meet for the 2025 Empire 8 Championship on Saturday 3 May. The Empire 8 champion receives an automatic berth in the NCAA Mens Tennis Championship 2025, which starts on Friday 9 May Saturday 26 April (first round at Norwich University)

East No. 3 Suny Delhi on East No. 2 Norwich University 11 hours Format: Double match is played until decision (5 points) Three double games are followed by six singles matches. Scoring no-ad for both singles and double matches. Singles games play two of the three sets. Dubbels play eight pro sets with a twelve-pointed tiebreak on 7-all. Norwich enters the tournament with a general record of 9-3 and 4-1 Mark in E8 East Division Play. Terrance Bayly-Henshaw is 10-0 in the season at Second Singles and works together with Jaxson Redmond to register an 8-1 Mark with the first double. Redmond is also 10-1 in Singles and plays in third position most of the season, while Keegan Bakke is 9-1 in the first singles. Both Bakke and Bayly-Henshaw were 5-0 at Singles in E8 Play during the regular season. It is the first season of Norwichs as an Empire 8 member for Herentennis. Suny Delhi, also in the first season as Empire 8 Mens Tennis member, ended 3-2 in E8 East Division Play. The Broncos rattled a winning series of four games earlier in the month. First -year Standouts Nolan Kleinsasser and Nicholas Vanhouten are both bound by the team leader with four singles victories. Vanhouten and Gavin Bonczkowski each have five Doubles victories. Norwich previously defeated Delhi in the regular season with a score of 8-1 on March 29. Bakke, Bayly-Henshaw, Redmond and Gabe deserved legally deserved victories at both singles and Doubles for the cadets, while the duo of Kleinsasser and Bonczkowski won a victory at Second Doubles for Delhi. About the Empire 8 Conference The members of the Empire 8 conference are primarily committed for the pursuit of academic excellence and the competition is considered an excellent NCAA Division III conference. Membership has distinguished itself from its peer group for its quality institutions, lively and sporting competition, excellent services and very ethical policy and practices. His dedication to serve the educational needs of her student athletes is the characteristic of the E8. For more information about the Empire 8, go to www.empire8.com. Empire 8 social media

