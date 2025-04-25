In Hockey Canada sexual attack process, Judge Mistrial, a new jury to be selected





London, Ont. A Mistrial has been explained in the Hockey Canada Sexual Assault case, two days after the Crown Attorney has made opening statements and three days after a 14-person jury was selected in the Supreme Court of Ontario. Those 14 jury members 11 women and three men were sent home on Friday after the pronunciation by Justice Maria Carroccia, who challenged the trial that on Tuesday started. Carroccia shaved the court early on Wednesday and told jury members: something happened during the lunch hour that I have to think about and to discuss with the lawyers. She then dedicated the jury members not to discuss the case further. A publication ban imposed by the court prevents the media from revealing what caused the Mistrial and everything that was discussed in the courtroom that was not unveiled to the jury. Carroccia said that the court will select a new jury of 14 people on Friday. The long-awaited test contains former NHL players Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Forenton, Dillon Dub and Cal Foote, who are all confronted with charges for sexual violence as a result of an incident in June 2018 in which a 20-year-old woman said she had been abused for a few hours in a hotel room in London. The players, who are not guilty when he was charged on Tuesday, were in the city that weekend to attend a Hockey Canada Gala that celebrated their World Junior Championship 2018. When opening statements on Wednesday, Crown Attorney Heather Donkers sketched the case of the persecution, advising jury members that the outcome would depend on the issue of permission and to throw away sexual violence. Donkers, in describing what the jury members would expect to hear from the complainant and as proof during a process that was planned until the past eight weeks, said that the defendants had sexual contact with the complainant without her voluntary agreement with the specific actions that took place. (Photo by Peter Power / AFP via Getty images)

