Candidate – Team for presidential elections completed – SV Darmstadt 1898 EV





The remaining members of the team, who will experience the vote of the members in the autumn, have now been confirmed: Arnd Zinnhardt, for the position of vice-president for strategy and development, and Roy Reinelt-Peter, for the position of chairman of the board of the sports departments/fan and support department, complete the team of candidates. The current club president Rdiger Fritsch and Wolfgang Arnold, who represent the amateur departments, had previously announced that they would not run again in the upcoming elections. After studying business administration and working at the Audit Company Ernst & Young, Arnd Zinnhardt spent a large part of his professional career at Software AG. Zinnhardt served as a chief financial officer of what was once the second largest software company in Germany from 2002 to 2020. Nowadays he is an entrepreneur in the IT industry. On the Software AG side, Zinnhardt was also responsible for the sponsorship of Jersey for the lilies in 2008. His involvement started during an existentially threatening economic crisis for the lilies and was an important part of saving the club. Over the years he worked closely and familiar with the executive committees led by Hans Kessler and Rdiger Fritsch. Arnd Zinnhardt has been a member of the Lilies' Administrative Board since 2021. Roy Reinelt-Peter lives in the Martinsviertel district and is director of the Digital Dialog Agency. His first stop with the 98s was in 1993 as an active player in the table tennis department. He saw his first football match in the BLLE in 1994 in the Regionalliga SD. After studies and work have taken him away from Darmstadt, the 44-year-old has been established for more than ten years at the Merck Stadium in Bllenfallor. Reinelt-Peter has been in the Fan and Support department since 2016 and is initially a member of the Department Management as an assessor, then as a deputy department head and in the past two years as a department head. Reinelt -Peter has also been a member of the Fan Advisory Board since 2018 and has played a key role in the management of digitization project, to support important projects such as the “Wirlilien” app. Presidential candidate Markus Pfitzner: “Anne, Volker, and I am pleased that we could recruit Arnd and Roy, two lilies with a wealth of professional expertise and passion, for our candidate team. It was important for us in our selection to cover the skills, in the coming weeks and months. Transparency will be an essential part of our agenda!”

